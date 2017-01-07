Letter to the Sports Editor…Can’t believe he said that

Dear Editor,

Thanks for giving me space in your papers, but after writing and responding to several letters that have not been published I hope this one make it in the papers. I am willing to respond to not only Mr. Narine Singh (Mr. Apology) and also (Mr. never heard of Medas-King) are you guys really serious. I really can’t believe he said that Juman Yassin did so much for Guyana, what are these guys really looking at. Sometimes I really wonder what some people call good. I am simply saying this since I spent over $21million dollars directly towards track and field in Guyana and people are claiming they never heard of me, Andy Medas-King, the Founder and Organiser of KingMedas-Pansy Adonis Classic which have not only attracted the largest amount of athletes to date in Guyana, something you can watch on youtube, by giving out over 850 pairs of running shoes over the past 8yrs for FREE, have the most lucrative 5K, 3K,2K,&1K in Guyana’s history to date, assisted several athletes and coaches both directly and indirectly in several ways, one can simply say that I Andy Medas-King have done more that Juman Yassin in his 20yrs as head of the GOA put together.

I am not going to back away from saying this because Mr. Yassin, Mr. Apology nor Mr. I never heard of Medas-King can together and put in writing what Juman Yassin has done in his time as president of the GOA. I can tell you of many people in Guyana who have contributed to helping athletes in Guyana but would not. I also have to thank the many viewers of the Wake up Guyana show on channel 9, also HGP TV 16/67 who have watched me doing several presentations and contributions towards track and field, also what about the presentation I did to recognize Olympic medalist Michael Parris on national television. I am still wondering where was Juman Yassin, Singh, and Pemberton what were they looking at.

I also want to mentioned to Mr. Pemberton if he did his research he would have noticed several times in this same newspaper my name was highlighted along with my daughter for being a dominant sprinter here in the USA, also if you should Google search my name you would see all the articles attached to my name. So to Mr. Harri Narine Singh and Mr. T. Pemberton, it’s guys like you that are responsible for Juman Yassin still being there and why sports in Guyana is in this terrible state and I must repeat what Freddie Kissoon said, there cannot be another country like Guyana, and to end I can simply say this out loud to Mr. T. Pemberton, shame on you do your research and when it comes toward contributions towards track and field, I am way ahead of Juman Yassin, he’s not in my league, if so, let him produce the evidence and Mr. Harri Narine Singh you should apologize to Freddie Kissoon.

Andy Medas-King