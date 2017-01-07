LABA Executive special club meeting set for this afternoon at MSC Pavilion

Latest update January 7th, 2017 12:55 AM
The Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA) will be having a Special General Meting this afternoon at 18.00hrs at the Mackenzie Sports Club Pavilion for its affiliate club representatives. These clubs are Victory Valley Royals, Retrieve Raiders, Block 2 Flames, Half Mile Bulls, Amelia’s Ward Jets, Bankers Trust Falcons and Kwakwani.
Either two executives, Secretary / President and club captain, are invited to attend. Discussions will surround this year’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Elections and immediate tournaments for the first quarter of this year.
Secretary of the LABA, Joseph Chapman, informed that the meetings are to be chaired by President of the association Lawrence Simon.
Among the immediate tournaments to be looked at are the postponed Open Christmas championship and the 104.3 Power FM Open.
Actually, the LABA Executive will meet at 4.00pm before the Special General Meeting at 15.00hrs at the Mackenzie Sports Club pavilion.
Clubs are advised that these meetings will not exceed two hours and representatives are reminded punctuality is most important.
