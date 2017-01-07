Berbice volleyball 2017 season kicks off today with one day competition at Blairmont

Latest update January 7th, 2017 12:55 AM

The Berbice Volley Association (BVA) had a very successful year in 2016 and has all intentions of having another successful year in 2017. The BVA, which is touted as one of the most active associations in Guyana over the years, will serve off his platter of events today.
The BVA 2017 season will get into action with the playing off of a one day Open competition at the Blairmont ground, West Berbice beginning at 10:00 hrs. Teams are asked to turn up with their uniforms and balls if possible and get registered.
Prizes, trophies and other memorabilia are up for grabs and will be presented to the winning and runner up teams and outstanding individual players including the best setter, best spiker, most discipline team and the team in the best uniform.
A number of top teams have so far registered for the competition including Port Mourant Training Centre One and Two, and Three, Port Mourant Jaguars, Strikers, Albion United, Tain Humanitarian, Corriverton Jets, No 52 Survival, Defenders, Rollers and Port Mourant Jaguars among others.
Female teams including Black Birds, Port Mourant and Corriverton females and teams from the riverain communities of Orealla and Siparuta are alo expected to participate.
The day’s competition is expected to be played in three parts -Senior, females and juniors. (Samuel Whyte)

