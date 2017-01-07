Berbice businessman murder PI…Detective details arrest and statements of accused

Police Detective, Inspector Prem Narine is among the final witnesses to testify at the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the murder of businessman, Shameer Ali-Mursalin.

Narine told the court that he had visited the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the New Amsterdam Police Station, Berbice, in November 2015, where he witnessed the taking of the statement of Denis Veersammy after he (Veersammy) was detained for the murder of Shameer Ali-Mursalin, called ‘Kazak,’ a trader, of Grant 1805 Weld Tank Dam, Crabwood Creek, Corentyne.

Mursalin was fatally shot on October 24, 2015.

Mursalin’s former business partner, Dennis Veersammy called ‘Diggles ‘and two of his employees, Basheer Harrinauth and Delroy Fraser, are before the court for the murder.

They are facing a PI before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh at the Magistrate’s Court at Springlands, East Berbice, Corentyne.

The case attracted media attention last August after it was reported that Magistrate Singh had allowed the main witness, Rocky Profitt, to testify without permitting him to review the evidence or sign his deposition.

On Thursday, Detective Narine was called to the stand by Police Prosecutor Bernard Browne. He told the court that he was present when Veersammy gave Police Inspector Singh a statement in relation to the crime.

The police officer said that the accused was advised of his rights before giving the statement, and he voluntarily agreed to give the statement.

Narine testified that he later cautioned and arrested Basheer Harrinauth for the murder. Narine said that Harrinauth also gave a statement in relation to the crime, which he recorded in the station diary.

According to the detective, both accused were told of their rights before they gave their statements.

The policeman was later cross examined by Attorney Chandra Sohan, who is representing Veersammy.

Sohan questioned whether the policeman had known the time his client had spent in custody before he gave the statement. Narine said that he could not say.

He also asked whether his client was properly informed of his right to an attorney, to which officer Narine maintained that the accused had been properly told of his rights, but he (Veersammy) responded by saying that he didn’t want anyone present. Narine said that Veersammy also agreed to have Officer Singh write his statement – a statement which was later read over by (Veersammy) and signed by him.

The matter is scheduled to continue next Tuesday.