Adams – a surprise omission from the trials squad

The Guyana Cricket Board selectors have named a 28-man squad for trials for possible selection

on the Guyana team for the upcoming Regional Super 50 tournament. But due to rain the players will have to settle for practice sessions to prove their worth since the team is expected to be named this weekend.

However, a surprise exclusion from the squad is talented Essequibo all-rounder Ricardo Adams.

This player continues to perform creditably in local tournaments and his performance in the Jaguars three-day league was good enough to earn him a call up to any trials locally. Though he failed to register a century he notched a highest score of 87 versus East Coast Demerara at Imam Bacchus and also took a five-wicket haul against West Berbice at Cumberland with his left arm spin. Adams, who has a Regional U19 century under his belt, is an asset to any team, especially in the limited overs version of the game, and the fact that the selectors have left him out of the trials squad is hard to digest.

Adams is one of the hardest hitters of the ball locally and his bowling and fielding is second to none. A player of this caliber should be given a fair chance like the others to vie for selection on the national team.

It must be noted that Guyana reached the final four in last year’s tournament and no doubt the fans are looking forward to them going all the way in 2017. However, it will be interesting to see what the selectors come up with for the touring party. (Zaheer Mohamed)