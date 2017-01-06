Work on collapsed Stabroek Market Wharf to commence this year

· Supenaam Stelling driveway to be extended

· Rosignol, New Amsterdam, Morawhanna stellings to be rehabilitated

Despite promises made by the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) that remedial works to collapsed

sections of Stabroek Market Wharf were going to be effected in 2016, vendors are still in harm’s way as they ply their trade in close proximity to the dilapidated areas.

One section of the eastern side of the wharf collapsed in early 2014 and was followed by another later that year. The previous administration had given its assurance that the issues would be rectified – however, upon their exit from office in May 2015, nothing was reportedly done to remedy the situation.

Quizzed on the new Administration’s plans to fix the facility, Geoffrey Vaughn, the Coordinator of the Works Service Group (WSG), stated that the works to the wharf falls under the United Kingdom Caribbean Infrastructure Fund (UKCIF) and will begin this year.

Vaughn was at the time present during the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI)’s End-of-year Review and Projections for 2017 media engagement held at the Transport and Harbours Sports Complex, Thomas Lands, Georgetown on Thursday.

Previous reports have indicated that the works are a part of a project called Guyana’s Waterfront Development Programme and entails the construction of boardwalks along Stabroek to Ogle and Vreed-en-Hoop.

Last month, Minister of Finance Winston Jordan met the agency’s UK representative and Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) officials who are overseeing the projects, “to convince them of the efficacy and the validity of the projects and what they mean for Guyana.”

Guyana is now set to receive £ 53.2 million in grant resources which will be applied to the aforementioned waterfront development; water supply improvement and solid waste management among other major infrastructure

programmes identified.

Meanwhile during the General Manager of the Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD) Marcelene Merchant’s presentation in Georgetown last week Thursday, she revealed some of the plans for stellings, wharves and vessels in 2017, to improve the level of service provided to the citizenry.

The T&HD was allocated $534M in the $250B National Budget for 2017. From this amount, $240M will be used on vessels while $294.2M, will aid in upgrading stellings and $20M for the construction of two water taxis.

She disclosed that $130M will be used to extend the current ‘narrow’ driveway of the Supenaam Stelling to permit easier passage of long- based trucks. The entire driveway has also been slated to be asphalted.

M.V Sabanto’s collision with Supenaam Stelling

It was widely reported back in July 2016 when the M.V. Sabanto collided with the floatation unit and cluster piles causing extensive damage to the Supenaam Stelling.

Subsequently, rehabilitation works were executed by the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation (DHBC) to the tune of $17M, Merchant disclosed.

Additional works were also done to the Stelling which includes: the rehabilitation to the side-loading system where three piles were replaced; the re-installation of defective galvanized safety rails and lamp poles; and recasting of defective curb walls.

Currently, works are ongoing to cover up sections of the driveway with asphalt.

Morawhanna Stelling

$20M will be used on the Morawhanna Stelling which will entail rehabilitative works on the bond, wharf, and the fender system.

Also, $10M will be spent on rehabilitating the New Amsterdam and Rosignol Stellings in Berbice. Work is slated to be done on lavatory blocks for staff and passengers, office space, lunchroom and a few deck planks.

Merchant reported that works are ongoing on the Wakenaam, Bartica and Vreed-en-Hoop Stellings and should be completed in 2017, while roll-over works on the Parika and Leguan Stellings have already been completed.

Further, rehabilitation will commence on the dilapidated Mazaruni dockyard. The entire docking facility and workshop would be rehabilitated at a total cost of approximately $50M.