RHTY&SC launch 2017 with donation to Berbice Cricket Umpires

Foster made Honorary Member

The Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, M.S planned Calendar of 400-450

programmes activities for the year 2017 was launched on New Year’s Day with a donation to the Berbice Cricket Umpires Association (BCUA).

The Club donated 12 polo shirts, trophies, medals and other items to the BCUA to assist them in fulfilling their mandate this year and to lift the level of cricket in the ancient county.

Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster stated that the club has always enjoyed a cordial relationship with almost every cricket organisation in the ancient county and has played a major role in assisting them to develop as they are committed to lifting Berbice cricket to a higher level.

The donation was approved by the Executive Committee of the Club after a formal request was made by the President of the BCUA, Joseph Simon. The shirts would assist the umpires to be properly uniformed in matches while the medals and trophies would be used to honour outstanding umpires at an awards ceremony. The other items are to be used at the annual umpires get together.

Foster hailed the Umpires as an important pillar of Berbice cricket and noted that over the years they have played a major role in making sure that the true tradition of the game is maintained. He urged the professionals to uphold their high standards.

All cricket clubs, he stated expects umpires to be unbiased and fair and noted that bad umpiring decisions can change the course of a game and even force people to quit the game completely.

Simon expressed gratitude to the club for its timely contribution and stated that the club over the years has assisted the association on a regular basis.

The RHTY&SC he noted is committed to the development of the sport in Berbice and has never sought to influence professionalism of umpires. Simon also noted that the club organises a number of tournaments yearly and not only are umpires well reimbursed but are paid in advance. In recognition of Foster’s contribution to the development of umpiring in Berbice, the BCUA inducted Foster as an Honorary Member.

In response, Foster stated that he was honoured and humbled to become an Honorary Member of such a well-respected organisation and pledged his full cooperation towards lifting the standard of umpiring in Berbice.

He also committed the club towards assisting the BCUA more during the course of the year whilst clubs and the Berbice Cricket Board would also be assisted as much as possible to arrange tournaments at the junior and senior levels so that new talent can be unearthed.