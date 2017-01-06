Regional Super50 team to be picked by weekend

Beaton, Samuels to play for L/Wards

By Sean Devers

Guyana’s preparation for this year’s Regional Super50 which commences on January 24 in

Barbados and Antigua began on Wednesday with an indoor net session at the Chetram Singh Centre at LBI while the training squad had its first fielding session yesterday at Providence.

Of the 28 players earmarked for possible selection, only veteran Shiv Chanderpaul was missing from yesterday’s session. Two trial matches were scheduled for today and tomorrow but a damp pitch at Providence due to persistent rain has resulted in those games being quashed with the team to travel to Barbados being picked by this weekend.

Also at yesterday’s fielding session, held on a ground which remained hard despite the constant pounding from the rain, was West Indies ‘A’ pacer 24-year-old Ronsford Beaton who returns to the territory of his birth to represent the Leeward Islands this season.

Beaton was born in the volcano ravaged Island of Montserrat but grew up in Essequibo, Guyana’s largest but least populated County. Beaton who has 25 wickets from 18 50-overs games is one of the overseas players for Leewards which will also include West Indies and Jamaica batsman Marlon Samuels.

According to Head Coach Esuan Crandon, the former Guyana quickie, there is no longer time to play off the trial games and said the team which plays in the Barbados zone should be picked by weekend.

Crandon also informed that two practice matches are scheduled before the team departs on January 21 and is hopeful that the rain will stop since it is affecting turf sessions. Crandon also informed that the players were set to have an indoor net session at LBI yesterday afternoon.

Guyana have won nine Regional One-Day titles since this format was first played in 1976 but the last time they took Championship honors was 12 years ago when they beat Barbados in 2005 final in fading light at Bourda . The other zone and the final-four will be held in Antigua and this year, a West Indies U-19 team will be involved.

The following players are involved in this week’s sessions: Shimron Hetymer, Leon Johnson, Assad Fudadin, Raymon Reifer, Devendra Bishoo, Veerasammy Permaul, Keon Joseph, Paul Wintz, Christopher Barnwell, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Taignarine Chanderpaul, Romario Shepherd, Tevin Imlach, Anthony Adams, Gudakesh Motie, Robin Bacchus, Anthony Bramble, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Ronsford Beaton, Rajendra Chandrika, Vishaul Singh, Jonathan Foo, Sherfane Rutherford, Royston Crandon, Clinton Pestano, Steven Jacobs, Eon Hooper, Kevon Boodie.