Over 450 Programmes/Activities completed…RHTY&SC, M.S enjoys successful and productive 2016

The year 2016 has been described by Guyana’s leading youth and sports organisation, the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTU&SC), M.S as a record breaking year.

Of note, is that for the first time in its history, the year in focus has been quite remarkable in that since its formation in 1990, the club has successfully completed over 400 programmes/activities during a calendar year.

The previous record was 305 in 2015 and the entity was able to surpass its initial target of 300 by late September whilst setting a revised target of 400 on November 29th. The Club during the month of December was able to round off the year with an unbelievable 353 activities, the most in its 26 year history.

Club Secretary/CEO, the indefatigable Hilbert Foster described the year as the best ever in its history, noting that every year, the activities of the club keeps increasing as they seek to make a positive difference in the lives of youths, the elderly and less fortunate.

Foster singled out the major highlights of the year:

Induction of His Excellency President David Arthur Granger as its fifth Honorary Patron; Receiving a National Award – The Medal of Service; Hosting the 46th anniversary Celebration of Rose Hall Town; Opening of a Family Recreational Play Park; Annual Awards Ceremony and the massive Say NO/Say YES campaign.

On the cricket field, the club’s players continued to excel and during 2016 and won the Tenelec Under-15 Title (2015), Tenelec First Division 50-overs (2015), Busta Champion of Champions (2015), BCB/New York Business Group Under-19 Tournament (2016).

The Under-19 team has also advanced to the Memorex Under-19 final and will play Tucker Park.

The club hosted sixteen (16) cricket tournaments including the Smart/King Memorial Female T20, Farouk Kudrath Memorial Under-17, Nasir Memorial 5/5, Hand in Hand Insurance 5/5, Food for the Poor 5/5, Beharry Say No/Say Yes Tournament while the Busta Champion of Champions 2016 and the Ministry of Health Say NO to Suicide Under-19 competitions are still to be concluded.

The Club also hosted its annual TCL Cricket Academy which attracted over 100 young players and its 26th Annual Awards ceremony in April where over $2.5M worth of prizes were shared out to Club members.

The Cricket section also benefitted from a new concrete pitch compliments of Republic Bank, $500,000 worth of investment in new cricket gear while also hosting several members of the

West Indies Female Cricket team. Shemaine Campbelle was also a member of the winning West Indies Female T20 World Cup Team and was duly rewarded along with Tremayne Smartt.

Chanderpaul Govindan represented Berbice at the Under-15 level while Kevin Sinclair, Junior Sinclair, Kevlon Anderson and Keith Simpson played at the Under-17 level.

Brandon Prashad and Sylus Tyndall played for the Berbice Under-19 team while ten (10) other members played for the different league teams in the Guyana Cricket Board’s 3-day cricket tournament – Collis Butts, Assad Fudadin, Royston Crandon, Rajiv Ivan, Eon Hooper, Clinton Pestano, Shawn Perriera, Keon Sinclair, Kevlon Anderson and Jason Sinclair.

At the national level, a total of seventeen (17) members represented Guyana at the various levels: Kevlon Anderson, Sheneeta Grimmond, Deborah Vanderstoop, Dian Prahalad, Plaffina Millington, Aleema Arokuim, Shabika Gajnabi, Roshana Lynch, Erva Giddings, Shemaine Campbelle, Meliane Henry, Eon Hooper, Assad Fudadin and Royston Crandon.

Hooper made his First Class debut after claiming the most wickets in the GCB three-day tournament while Fudadin (West Indies ‘A’), Erva Giddings and Shemaine Campbelle played for the West Indies.

To date, the club remains the only one in Guyana to have a female cricket team and Foster expressed disappointment that neither the GCB nor the WICB has seen it fit to assist in the development of the girls by offering coaches.

Focusing more on off the field activities, the club continued to strive to make a positive impact in the lives of others. These activities were held under the sub headings of sports, culture, charity, anti-crime, anti-drugs, anti-suicide, educational, youth development, social development, religious, community development, jobs for youths, anniversary celebrations, awards/honours and economic development among others.

The hosting of the Edward ‘B’ Beharry Co. Ltd Say NO/YES campaign was the largest of the programmes with the distribution of thousands of youth information booklets, posters and banners to schools across Berbice.

Another activity was the Guyana Oil Company Traffic Education Campaign which saw the distribution of posters, brochures, information booklets, car stickers and television commercials, targeting all Primary and Secondary School students in Region 6.

Others included the Tribute to Retired Head Teachers, Tribute to Outstanding Teachers, Lower Corentyne Outstanding Students Awards Ceremony, Ansa Mcal Award of Excellence, Gregory Gaskin Memorial Berbice Sports Award, Republic Bank, Educational Camp for Grade 6 students, DTV-8 Mother and Father of the Year, Annual Youth Review Magazine, Dolphin Award of Excellence, Tribute to Law Enforcement Officers, Feeding of the Poor, Hampers for Single Parents, Youth Inspiration Forum, Day of Sports, GBTI Inter Secondary School Tape-Ball Competition, Inter Primary School Softball Tournament, Scotia Bank Anti-Suicide Children Mash Parade, Tribute to Head Teachers, Tribute to Heroes, Donation of $1M worth of School Bags to Less Fortunate Students, Restoration works to Club Office, Educational Scholarships to 60 Needy Students, Installation of Three Say No/Say Yes Billboards.

Donation of $600,000.00 worth of trophies to schools, Clubs, Churches and NGO’s, $2M worth of Sport Equipment/Gear to Clubs, Schools and over $8M in clothing, footwear and food items to less fortunate families during the year.

The Club also co-sponsored 29 sports competitions across Berbice including cricket, softball cricket, dominoes, football, volleyball, basketball, athletics, chess and scrabble. Ten educational competitions were also supported including debates, essay, public speaking and spelling bee for students.

As a mandate from the Rose Hall Town Council, the RHTY&SC was given the responsibility to spearhead the 46th Anniversary Celebrations of the Township. With the support of their eight (8) cricket teams, Guyana’s largest Town Week celebrations which lasted from 14th to 25th of September, was undertaken.

The programme included among other things, Pubic Exhibition, Medical Outreach, Educational Competitions, Yard Fowl Curry Competition, Public Concert, Feeding of the Poor, Honouring of Senior Citizens, Business Fair, Launching of Tourist Poster and a 40-page Booklet on Rose Hall Town, Day of Sports, Steel Pan Concert, Dancing Competition and Launching of Television Documentary.

The physical appearance of the entire township was upgraded along with the construction and opening of the H.D Hoyte Memorial Family Play Park which was a special gift to the Township from the Club.

The year was completed in grand fashion with the hosting of the 2nd Annual Christmas Village for youths, annual Children Christmas Party, Senior Citizens Get Together, Feeding of the Poor, Distribution of Toys to Less Fortunate Children, Hampers for Senior Citizens and Assisting the St. Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Youth Club in hosting several programmes for the Church including its Sunday School Party, Christmas Concert, Hampers and Gifts for Church Members and Toys for Children.

Club Executives are currently focused on preparing a packed schedule for 2017 with an ambitious target of 450 programmes/activities. Special emphasis would be placed on expanding the Club’s Charity, Say Yes and No Campaign and also its Cricket development programmes.

Currently taking care of the needs of Guyana’s largest cricket nursery which has a membership of over 200 junior players, the club is currently working on a plan to host an Annual Six Month Cricket Academy.

The Club would also be hosting a month long celebration in August/September 2017 to mark the 175th Anniversary of the purchase of Rose Hall Village by 57 freed slaves in 1842 from European planter, John Baird.

Noting that all its successes over the years would not have been achievable without the support of corporate Guyana, the RHTY&SC is expressing gratitude to every donor and member of the media who’ve contributed to its accomplishments during 2016.

Special mention is hereby made of: Bakewell, Farfan and Mendes, Metro, DDL, Gizmos and Gadgets, Ansa McAl, GUYOIL, Edward B. Beharry Co. Ltd, Starr Computers, Goodwood Racing Servicing, Nand Persaud Co. Ltd, Sterling Products, NAMILCO, Republic Bank, Scotia Bank, GBTI, Demerara Bank, Ministry of Public Health, Ministry of Social Protection, New GPC Inc., Busta, De Sinco Trading, Sueria Manufacturing, Food for the Poor, Guyana Defence Force, Guyana Police Force, Guyana Fire Service, Guyana Tourism Authority, Ministry of Tourism, Len’s Craft Optical, John Lewis Style, H. A Snacks Co. Ltd, A. Ally and Sons, Najab’s Trading, Factory Price, The Gift Centre, Sentinel Security, Ricks and Sari, Digicel, John Fernandes, P&P Insurance Brookers, F&H Printery, National Sports Commission, Toucan Industries, Hand in Hand, Fly Jamaica, Woodpecker Trophies, Fitness Express, TCL, Kings Jewellery World, Impressions, Office of the President, Office of the Prime Minister, GCB, Ministry of Education, Caribbean Container Inc., Ming’s Products, Dr. Karis Munroe, Sonia Leow, Caribbean Airlines, Roraima Airways, Travel Span, Mohammed Raffik, NPG, Poonai Pharmacy, Anamayah Memorial, Region 6 RDC, GWI, Vijai Ramoo, Artie Ricknauth, Toronto PNC/R Group, NBS, Central Corentyne Chambers of Commerce, BCCBA, Big ‘B’ Restaurant, DTV-8, LRTVS CH10 and Anil Ramnarine among numerous others.

Special thanks is extended to DTV-8, NCN, LRTVS CH10, TVG, Newsroom, Guyana Chronicle, Guyana Times, Kaieteur News, News Update, Franklin Wilson, Gregory Rambarran, Rajiv Bisnauth, Avenash Ramzan, Sean Devers, Tray Khan, Claude David, Stephan Sookram, Akeem Greene, John Ramsingh, Reaz Mohammed, Tanuja Raikha, Travis Seymour, Michael Khan and Stacy Ramcharran for assisting the club to promote its work throughout 2016.