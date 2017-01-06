NICIL hire a Slippery Boss and a Slidey Deputy

NICIL call a press conference, last week and from de time dem reporters enter de room, three of dem realize something fishy going on. Dem see Jamesey but didn’t see Idle Odle, de head man.

De press conference go on and when dem reporters ask who and who owe money to NICIL, Jamesey name couple company. This is de same Jamesey who use to head Linmine. He, Jamesey, now tek over from de fat crook who use to be he boss.

When asked at de press conference about all who owe NICIL, he call some names; only about four. Is when de press conference story publish, dem boys find out that Linmine is one that owe NICIL, but he Jamesey never mention that company. Why?

De whole country know wha go on at NICIL under Jagdeo de scamp and Brazzy de fat crook.

When dem boys direct Jamesey to de audit report, he seh de audit wrong; that NICIL did nutten wrong. He mek Brazzy look like a altar bai and Bharrat like a pandit.

He mek dem reporters smell something fishy.

Dem boys decide to dig a little, only to find out that Jamesey was de head and is still de head of Linmine. He use to report to Brazzy. And now he reporting to heself, just like Brazzy.

People only find out by accident that Jamesey still heading Linmine. And he try to hide de fact. As a matter of fact he was stammering when de reporter ask him if he is still de head of Linmine.

De man answer, “Well…Ah…Yes…You can say that.” Dem boys want to know which mouth he talk wid.

Is another Brazzy gone in at NICIL and Jamesey got de same size as Brazzy. Dem boys ain’t certain about de appetite fuh drinks and food. What dem boys certain about is that de head, Idle Odle, slippery and he Jamesey slidey.

What dem ain’t certain about is who telling de truth. De audit on NICIL show that Linmine owe NICIL almost US$7 million. Slidey Jamesey seh is an error; de auditor wrong. But de auditor seh de books don’t lie.

Talk half and keep you eye on Slippery and Slidey at NICIL.