Main suspect arrested in Williamsburg death

One of the main suspects in connection with the death of a domestic worker whose body was recently

discovered in a trench at Williamsburg, Corentyne, was arrested yesterday.

Commander of B Division, Ian Amsterdam confirmed to Kaieteur News that the suspect was arrested in the Albion district. He further disclosed that the police are still on the hunt for a second suspect

He stressed, however, that his ranks will work diligently to locate and arrest the second suspect. “We are working to get the other person as well”, he said.

On December 29, the body of 49-year-old Mohan Ball, of Williamsburg, Corentyne, was discovered in one of the trenches in the backlands of Williamsburg, by children who were playing in the area. The body bore several marks of violence.

According to information, two men beat the domestic worker mercilessly after an argument. His body was then dumped in the trench.

Meanwhile, a post mortem examination which was conducted on Ball’s remains was inconclusive.