Hassan, Moriah and Singh cop top awards

Imran Hassan, Gavin Moriah and Rudolph Singh were the top awardees when the Enmore Cricket Club held its annual awards ceremony on Monday last. Hassan who scored 413 runs and picked up 12 wickets grabbed the

best all-rounder of the year award while left arm seamer Moriah with 28 scalps from 13 matches took the best bowler prize. Singh was given the most improved player trophy after scoring 434 runs.

Vishwanauth Ramlakhan who got 114 against Calcutta SC and 87 versus Fairfield in the SPR Enterprise 40-over competition which was won by Enmore picked up the award for the best batting performance.

The best bowling performance went to off-spinner Chandraban Seemangal for his 7-35 against Enterprise B in the SPR 40-over competition, while the most consistent player was off-spinner Satesh Jainarine.

Nandram Ganesh was voted the most disciplined player, while Jainarine was named most promising player and club captain Bheemraj Ramkelwan most committed cricketer. Special awards were also given to caretaker/groundsman Deolall Rajkumar, Treasurer Tahal Ganesh for his outstanding contribution to the club, and the club’s number one fan Narain Singh, who attended almost all the games during the past year.

Meanwhile, delivering feature address, President of the club, Taajnauth Jadunauth, told the gathering that the club will collaborate with schools in the area to recruit new members.

He noted that while the year was generally successful, there were some challenges, some of which were internal.

”The Enmore Cricket Club has been providing the people with an avenue for recreation, yet some people, who should know better, would not, even grudgingly, give us some recognition for that. But we will continue to do what we have to,” Jadunauth added.

”My disappointment is twofold, we are not getting younger boys to come to the Centre, regardless of which discipline they may be interested in. Whether the reason is school lessons, television or their cell phones, I am seeing a frightening situation. And I hold many parents responsible for that. Additionally some of our current players think that they are too big to be actively involved in activities to raise funds for the Club, but the same persons expect that the Club should carry their match expenses. And these are senior players,” he went on.

Jadunauth also addressed the club’s young membership. “I am pleased to see our younger members stepping up to the plate and I encourage you to see this Club as the Club which brought you to where you are today. The time will come when you will have to take greater responsibility and leadership roles in the Club’s affairs. You should not shy away from those roles because they will serve to make you better individuals,” he posited.

Club captain Bheemraj Ramkelawan, stressed that the club’s mandate to rid the streets of Enmore of youths who continue to engage in unwholesome activities, has been met by some discomfort.

“The environment that we operate under has become one of unfriendliness. This is one of the reasons why parents are reluctant to send their children to the club. A small group of persons are allowed to intimidate our younger members and for that matter new ones also,” Ramkelawan explained.

The Club captain further stated that in 2016, the club played 18 games, winning 15, a six percent increase from its winning record the previous year. The Enmore CC also hosted a few fund-raising activities during the year, but was unable to stage the Inter-block softball competition, which will now be held in the first quarter of this year.

Meanwhile, the club will have its Annual General Meeting and elections of office bearers later this month.