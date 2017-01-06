Double execution at Friendship…Cops to check surveillance cameras for possible leads

Latest update January 6th, 2017 12:50 AM

The police are said to be checking nearby surveillance cameras for possible leads, as investigation continues into the execution-style shooting which claimed the lives of two persons at Friendship, East Bank Demerara on New Year’s Day.
Poultry vendor, Desmond Singh, 34, and his friend, Azrudeen Hussain were gunned down as they were heading home from a gamecock gambling spot.
A police source said that senior crime scene investigators visited the scene after the shooting and interviewed eyewitnesses. The ranks will be checking surveillance cameras nearby for possible leads.
Presently, the police are looking for one suspect based on information they received. Two North Ruimveldt men were held earlier in the week but they were released on bail.
Post mortem examinations revealed that both victims succumbed to gunshot wounds.
The police said that the victims were shot with high-powered rifles. There are still no motives for the shooting. At the scene, a rank was seen removing valuables, including a smartphone and a small amount of cash, from Singh’s pockets. The fact that nothing was taken from the victims is one of the reasons that the police have ruled out robbery as the motive.
This newspaper understands that Singh, who was a frequent visitor to the gamecock gambling spot, won a few bets on roosters earlier in the day at another location, and later in the day went to the Friendship spot to continue the game. It was there that he lost the money he won earlier in the day.
A source said that after losing his money, Singh borrowed $100,000 from someone there and lost that money in bets too.
It was after losing that Singh and Hussain left to go home when they were attacked by the gunmen, who were hiding in nearby bushes.
Police believe that Singh was the gunmen’s target and his friend just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Whether the shooting is linked to the gambling is unclear at this time, but from all indications, the gunmen were at the location awaiting their intended target.

