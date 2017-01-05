Latest update January 5th, 2017 12:55 AM

Three dead in highway smash-up

Jan 05, 2017 News 0

Dead: Roraima Airways mechanic: Dextroy Griffith

Three people died in a head on collision on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway last evening. Two of the dead have been identified as Dextroy Griffith, 25, a mechanic attached to Roraima Airways; and David Primus, 52, of Self Help Amelia’s Ward, Linden.
No fewer than five people are currently in hospital. Among those injured are Whitney Griffith, 23, and wife of the now dead Dextroy Griffith. She was said to be four months pregnant. Also injured are Leron Mendonca, 22, of St Vincent and the Grenadines and Arletta Kendall, 47, of Speightland, Lower Kara Kara.
The collision occurred in the vicinity of Long Creek shortly after 19:00 hours.
According to reports one of the cars driven by Primus, HC 5326, was heading to Linden. Initial reports are that it was transporting goods purchased in the city. The other vehicle, PRR7151, a silver-coloured Toyota Spacio, was heading to Georgetown.
There are conflicting reports. One report was that Griffith, who would have celebrated his first wedding anniversary on January 16, next, was driving the Spacio. Another report listed the second driver as unidentified.
That report stated that Griffith, his wife and the other named injured persons were in Primus’s vehicle.
Another report stated that Primus was in the process of overtaking a truck on the highway when he slammed into the Spacio. Yet another report was that one of the vehicles suffered a blowout.
Rescuers were forced to cut-open the badly mangled vehicles to free the men, but they were already dead.
Those involved in the operation included fire fighters, police and public-spirited citizens. An eyewitness said that he was two cars behind Primus’s when suddenly he saw no headlights. The eyewitness said that he immediately realised that something was amiss.
“When I reached up I see de driver dead and me mother-in-law unconscious. I just tek she out and put she in me vehicle and bring she to hospital.”
More details tomorrow.

