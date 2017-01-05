Latest update January 5th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Regional Super50 Preparation… Jaguars commence training at indoor facility in LBI

Jan 05, 2017 Sports 0

Guyana Jaguars commenced training yesterday in preparation for the Regional Super50 at the GCB indoor facility located in the Board’s hostel in LBI. The One Day Tournament is scheduled to bowl off on January 24 in Barbados and Antigua.
The decision to use the indoor facility is due to the persistent rainfall which left the Guyana National Stadium in Providence in a condition not conducive for play. The GCB and national selectors had planned two trial matches for tomorrow and Saturday at the GNS but rain continues to pour. These matches would be played at later dates when the conditions are favourable.

More in this category

Sports

Motor Racing continued strong resurgence last year

Motor Racing continued strong resurgence last year

Jan 05, 2017

By Rawle Welch Riding high after a fantastic 2015 season, the sport of motor racing continued its strong resurgence after enjoying another productive year in 2016. For a sport whose lifeline is...
Read More
Region 8 REO intends to plug sports development Seeking to forge partnerships

Region 8 REO intends to plug sports development...

Jan 05, 2017

MS Dhoni gives up India’s ODI and T20 captaincy

MS Dhoni gives up India’s ODI and T20...

Jan 05, 2017

Regional Super50 Preparation… Jaguars commence training at indoor facility in LBI

Regional Super50 Preparation… Jaguars...

Jan 05, 2017

Coach Smith claims victimisation by the Cricket Board GCB’s TDO responds

Coach Smith claims victimisation by the Cricket...

Jan 05, 2017

GAPF AGM and Elections fixed for January 14th

GAPF AGM and Elections fixed for January 14th

Jan 05, 2017

CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship Bahamas 2017…GBFA President backing Guyana to advance to KO stage; Training re-starts this weekend

CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship Bahamas...

Jan 04, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Outraged for black womanhood

    By Sir Ronald Sanders After a lifetime in Caribbean and international politics, I thought the time had long since passed... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch