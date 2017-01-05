Regional Super50 Preparation… Jaguars commence training at indoor facility in LBI

Guyana Jaguars commenced training yesterday in preparation for the Regional Super50 at the GCB indoor facility located in the Board’s hostel in LBI. The One Day Tournament is scheduled to bowl off on January 24 in Barbados and Antigua.

The decision to use the indoor facility is due to the persistent rainfall which left the Guyana National Stadium in Providence in a condition not conducive for play. The GCB and national selectors had planned two trial matches for tomorrow and Saturday at the GNS but rain continues to pour. These matches would be played at later dates when the conditions are favourable.