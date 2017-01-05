Man found dead in house at No 50 Village Corentyne

Latest update January 5th, 2017 12:55 AM
The body of Albert Anthony Harvey, 48, a labourer and father of one of Lot 57 No 50 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, was on Tuesday found dead in his home.
Harvey had shared a common law relationship with Nausea Barry, 36, for about seven years. The union reportedly produced one child. However their relationship was rocky and culminated about two weeks ago following another misunderstanding and upheaval. The woman moved out of the house and went to live with relatives at Black Bush Polder.
She paid him a visit on December 31, last and left around 09:00 hrs on January 2, for Black Bush Polder.
According to investigators, around 23:00 hrs that day the woman realized that she missed a call from Harvey. She subsequently tried contacting him by phone, but got no response. She continuously tried contacting him but his phone went dead.
On Tuesday morning she tried again and after not getting through, sent her 17-year-old son Demacus Williams who lived opposite Harvey to check on him. The teen upon entering the house was horrified to see the man lying on the floor with his face downwards and he appeared to be dead. The police were summoned and no marks of violence were seen on the body.
A post mortem on Wednesday concluded that he died from a coronary occlusion, and suspected ingestion of Cocaine
Investigations are continuing.
