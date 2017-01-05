Latest update January 5th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man found dead in house at No 50 Village Corentyne

Jan 05, 2017 News 0

The body of Albert Anthony Harvey, 48, a labourer and father of one of Lot 57 No 50 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, was on Tuesday found dead in his home.
Harvey had shared a common law relationship with Nausea Barry, 36, for about seven years. The union reportedly produced one child. However their relationship was rocky and culminated about two weeks ago following another misunderstanding and upheaval. The woman moved out of the house and went to live with relatives at Black Bush Polder.
She paid him a visit on December 31, last and left around 09:00 hrs on January 2, for Black Bush Polder.
According to investigators, around 23:00 hrs that day the woman realized that she missed a call from Harvey. She subsequently tried contacting him by phone, but got no response. She continuously tried contacting him but his phone went dead.
On Tuesday morning she tried again and after not getting through, sent her 17-year-old son Demacus Williams who lived opposite Harvey to check on him. The teen upon entering the house was horrified to see the man lying on the floor with his face downwards and he appeared to be dead. The police were summoned and no marks of violence were seen on the body.
A post mortem on Wednesday concluded that he died from a coronary occlusion, and suspected ingestion of Cocaine
Investigations are continuing.

More in this category

Sports

Motor Racing continued strong resurgence last year

Motor Racing continued strong resurgence last year

Jan 05, 2017

By Rawle Welch Riding high after a fantastic 2015 season, the sport of motor racing continued its strong resurgence after enjoying another productive year in 2016. For a sport whose lifeline is...
Read More
Region 8 REO intends to plug sports development Seeking to forge partnerships

Region 8 REO intends to plug sports development...

Jan 05, 2017

MS Dhoni gives up India’s ODI and T20 captaincy

MS Dhoni gives up India’s ODI and T20...

Jan 05, 2017

Regional Super50 Preparation… Jaguars commence training at indoor facility in LBI

Regional Super50 Preparation… Jaguars...

Jan 05, 2017

Coach Smith claims victimisation by the Cricket Board GCB’s TDO responds

Coach Smith claims victimisation by the Cricket...

Jan 05, 2017

GAPF AGM and Elections fixed for January 14th

GAPF AGM and Elections fixed for January 14th

Jan 05, 2017

CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship Bahamas 2017…GBFA President backing Guyana to advance to KO stage; Training re-starts this weekend

CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship Bahamas...

Jan 04, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Outraged for black womanhood

    By Sir Ronald Sanders After a lifetime in Caribbean and international politics, I thought the time had long since passed... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch