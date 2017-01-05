Latest update January 5th, 2017 12:55 AM

Man accused of killing mentally ill woman during sex act

Jan 05, 2017 News 0

A 31-year-old Sea View, Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara man was yesterday remanded to prison

REMANDED: Jaipaul Hitlall

for the murder of Bibi Kaneece, who is believed to have been raped before she was killed.
The charge against Jaipaul Hitlall, alleged that on October 2, 2016 at Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara, he murdered Kaneece, during the course of a rape.
An unrepresented Hitlall was not required to plead to the indictable charge when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
This matter was transferred to the Leonora Magistrate’s Court for January 10.
Police in a release said that the accused who is unemployed was apprehended on December 30, last, and confessed to the crime.
According to reports, the 60-year-old woman believed to be mentally ill was found dead in her home in a hammock with multiple stab wounds to the chest.
Police believed that the woman might have been raped before she was killed since her skirt was pulled up to her chest and she was without underwear. Her lifeless body was discovered by her son who went to the house to drop off food.

