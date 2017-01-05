Jagdeo try a thing pun Soulja Bai

People does always try a thing when dem want to get dem own way. Dem got people who does go pun de road and beg because dem want a raise to buy likker. Everybody know how de junkie does behave. He want a smoke and he does come up to tell you that he want bus fare or that he hungry and he ain’t eat in couple days.

Is years now people know that Jagdeo and de Pee Pee Pee never like Steve as de Chairman of de Elections Commission. When Donald lose de elections Jagdeo and de whole party claim, how Steve rig de elections. This was de same Steve who give dem two elections. He even give dem a seat when dem didn’t win it.

Dem boys seh that is de first time that dem see Jagdeo and he people cry. De treasury was out of dem reach and dem had to be satisfied wid de money dem have. But dem want more and dem believe that if dem control de Elections Commission dem gun get back in power. That is how Jagdeo decide to try a thing pun Soulja Bai.

He know that Soulja Bai was in de army so de first name he suggest to replace Steve was another Soulja—Norman. He think that Soulja Bai gun see de soulja name and pick him right away. Dem boys seh that he got another think coming.

Jagdeo really think he smart. He and Norman never use to agree but this time he didn’t hesitate to use Norman.

He decide to use some other people too. He pick Chris de Ram Goat because he expect Soulja Bai to know that de two of dem don’t agree. And he had a plan to mek money flow to these people because he know dem.

Dem boys seh that he got to try another thing because Soulja Bai peep he card.

Talk half and wait fuh Jagdeo try another thing.