Latest update January 5th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Jagdeo try a thing pun Soulja Bai

Jan 05, 2017 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0

People does always try a thing when dem want to get dem own way. Dem got people who does go pun de road and beg because dem want a raise to buy likker. Everybody know how de junkie does behave. He want a smoke and he does come up to tell you that he want bus fare or that he hungry and he ain’t eat in couple days.
Is years now people know that Jagdeo and de Pee Pee Pee never like Steve as de Chairman of de Elections Commission. When Donald lose de elections Jagdeo and de whole party claim, how Steve rig de elections. This was de same Steve who give dem two elections. He even give dem a seat when dem didn’t win it.
Dem boys seh that is de first time that dem see Jagdeo and he people cry. De treasury was out of dem reach and dem had to be satisfied wid de money dem have. But dem want more and dem believe that if dem control de Elections Commission dem gun get back in power. That is how Jagdeo decide to try a thing pun Soulja Bai.
He know that Soulja Bai was in de army so de first name he suggest to replace Steve was another Soulja—Norman. He think that Soulja Bai gun see de soulja name and pick him right away. Dem boys seh that he got another think coming.
Jagdeo really think he smart. He and Norman never use to agree but this time he didn’t hesitate to use Norman.
He decide to use some other people too. He pick Chris de Ram Goat because he expect Soulja Bai to know that de two of dem don’t agree. And he had a plan to mek money flow to these people because he know dem.
Dem boys seh that he got to try another thing because Soulja Bai peep he card.
Talk half and wait fuh Jagdeo try another thing.

More in this category

Sports

Motor Racing continued strong resurgence last year

Motor Racing continued strong resurgence last year

Jan 05, 2017

By Rawle Welch Riding high after a fantastic 2015 season, the sport of motor racing continued its strong resurgence after enjoying another productive year in 2016. For a sport whose lifeline is...
Read More
Region 8 REO intends to plug sports development Seeking to forge partnerships

Region 8 REO intends to plug sports development...

Jan 05, 2017

MS Dhoni gives up India’s ODI and T20 captaincy

MS Dhoni gives up India’s ODI and T20...

Jan 05, 2017

Regional Super50 Preparation… Jaguars commence training at indoor facility in LBI

Regional Super50 Preparation… Jaguars...

Jan 05, 2017

Coach Smith claims victimisation by the Cricket Board GCB’s TDO responds

Coach Smith claims victimisation by the Cricket...

Jan 05, 2017

GAPF AGM and Elections fixed for January 14th

GAPF AGM and Elections fixed for January 14th

Jan 05, 2017

CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship Bahamas 2017…GBFA President backing Guyana to advance to KO stage; Training re-starts this weekend

CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship Bahamas...

Jan 04, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Outraged for black womanhood

    By Sir Ronald Sanders After a lifetime in Caribbean and international politics, I thought the time had long since passed... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch