Guyana looks to China’s cooperation to achieve ‘green’ state

new Ambassador accredited

As Guyana continues to advance towards the development of a ‘green’ economy, President David Granger, yesterday, said that the country looks to the People’s Republic of China for cooperation and assistance as that country shares similar sustainable development goals.

The President made these remarks at an Accreditation Ceremony at State House, where Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Guyana, Cui Jianchun presented his Letters of Credence.

China is currently pursuing its 13th Five-year Plan (2016-2020), which is aimed at the development of a ‘green’ economy by introducing ‘green’ low-carbon series of industries; expanding sustainable energy sources; extending forest protection and establishing a ‘green’ development fund.

President Granger said that the two countries are embarking on a common path and as such, they can look to each other for cooperation and support.

“China has been a reliable partner to Guyana in development…Guyana’s own ‘green’ agenda is consistent with China’s objectives. Guyana is establishing a ‘green’ state with emphasis on the protection of our environment, the preservation of our biodiversity, the provision of eco-tourism and eco-educational services and the promotion of practical measures to ensure climate adaptation.

Guyana, this year, will place an additional two million hectares of its territory under conservation. We are committed to a low-carbon, low-emission trajectory of development. Guyana looks forward to intensifying cooperation in the adoption of clean, green and low-carbon technologies and renewable sources of energy during your tenure as Ambassador,” President Granger said.

In addition to a ‘green’ growth development focus, the President noted that the two countries share common values such as mutual respect for each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, mutual non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, cooperation for mutual benefit, respect for treaties and international law and the maintenance of peace and security. As such, Guyana and China have enjoyed fruitful and cordial relations over the past 45 years.

“Guyana established diplomatic relations with China on June 27, 1972, the first English-speaking country in the Caribbean country to do so. Guyana has consistently supported the “One-China” policy. Guyana’s policy and position are based on the principles of the Charter of the United Nations. Guyana and China have enjoyed very productive relations over the past 45 years.

“We have worked closely at the bilateral and multilateral levels on matters of interest to our peoples. Your accreditation today provides an excellent opportunity for Guyana and China to continue to consolidate their cooperation programme for their mutual benefit,” he said.

Meanwhile, newly accredited Ambassador Jianchun, who replaces Ambassador Zhang Limin, said that Guyana is a blessed and beautiful country with great potential for development. He noted that as the countries prepare to celebrate 45 years of diplomatic ties this year that opportunity must be used to forge new bonds and deepen ties between the two States.

“Guyana is an important country based in the Caribbean region with its rich resources and hardworking people. Since independence, the Guyanese Government have made relentless efforts to uphold sovereignty, develop the economy and made remarkable achievements.

“Your country has been actively engaged in the process of regional integration and played a unique role in international and regional affairs. The Chinese Government and people sincerely wish Guyana even greater achievements in building a strong and prosperous country.

“The Chinese government values the traditional friendship between our two countries. We stand ready to taking the opportunities of the 45th anniversary of our diplomatic relations this year. We stand ready to bring the Chinese and Guyana Government relations to new heights, to new benefits for our countries and peoples,” he said.