GAPF AGM and Elections fixed for January 14th

Latest update January 5th, 2017 12:55 AM
Members of the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPF) will convene on Saturday January 14th, 2017 for their Annual General Meeting.
The meeting is slated to take place at the National Racquet Center which is located at Camp Street and Woolford Avenue, in the City, commencing at 09:00hrs.
The agenda for the AGM is as follows:
1. Renewal of Affiliation,
2. Minutes of 2016 AGM,
3. President’s Report,
4. General Secretary’s Report,
5. Treasurer’s Report,
6. Election of 2017 Office Bearers,
7. Any Other Business.
Members from across Guyana including Berbice, Linden, West Demerara and Georgetown are expected to attend.
The current executive committee of the GAPF: Ed Caesar (President), Anis-Ade Thomas (Vice President), Melissa Tucker (Secretary), Tai Eusibo (Public Relations Officer), Andrew Austin (Treasurer), Martin Webster (Committee Member), Erwyn Smith (Committee Member), Andrea Smith (Committee Member).
