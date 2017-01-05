Freedom House activist questioned about Red House “chucking” incident

… PPP warns of private criminal charges

Following the report made by People’s National Congress Reform Georgetown District Secretary, Shondell Hope, that she was assaulted by Freedom House employee, Jason Abdulla, the accused yesterday went to the Brickdam Police Station in the company of his lawyers to give a statement.

The PPP/C released a statement last evening saying that Abdulla was invited by members of the Guyana Police Force to attend the Brickdam Police Station in connection with a report made by Hope that he had assaulted her on High Street, Kingston on December 30, 2016 during a candlelight vigil organised by the political party.

Abdulla submitted a written account of what occurred that night in front of Red House. According to the PPP/C if Abdulla is charged then it expects that fairness and justice will prevail whereby Minister Volda Lawrence who was also at the scene with Hope among other PNCR supporters would also be charged.

Further, the party has made it clear that if the PNCR members are not charged by the police then private criminal charges will be filed against them by the lawyers of the PPP/C.

Based on reports and video footage circulated on social media, Abdulla was recording with a camera, the PNC supporters who were standing on the eastern side of High Street.

Hope had gotten very close to Abdulla who supposedly provoked him and he shoved her away from him. At this time representatives of the PNC hurled some items at the man and an enraged Hope approached Abdulla striking him a number of times to his side and head.

Following the incident, Hope went to the Brickdam Police Station to make a report and then went to the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital.

Abdulla’s actions were widely criticized on social media as persons denounced him for hitting a woman.

He posted an apology using his Facebook account saying that his response was as a result of his defense mode kicking in, and that he wished that he had the fortitude to withstand the verbal and physical abuse which was meted out to him prior to the assault.

The candlelight vigil was organised by the PPP/C in protest of the recent actions taken by the A Partnership for National Unity and Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) government towards the Cheddi Jagan Research Centre Incorporated (CJRCI) which currently has possession of the High Street building.

Last Thursday, the Ministry of the Presidency released a statement which said that President David Granger had ordered the revocation of the lease allowing CJRCI to use the building.

On Friday afternoon, members of the Ministry of the Presidency attempted to takeover occupancy of the building before the final date of occupancy had expired.

During an impromptu press conference at the building Friday PPP/C member of parliament Indra Chandarpal said that on her return to the building she met two Ministry of the Presidency staff at the gate who prevented her from entering.

Although she finally gained access to the building, Chandarpal said that the men proceeded to padlock the building and remove the centre’s sign board using a garbage bin. The move has been highly criticised by the PPP/C. Opposition Leader and former President Bharrat Jagdeo described the premature act as heinous and reprehensible. He said too that the government will long be judged for the act it committed.