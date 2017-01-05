Latest update January 5th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Coach Smith claims victimisation by the Cricket Board GCB’s TDO responds

Jan 05, 2017 Sports 0

Colin Stuart

By Sean Devers
Forty-nine-year-old Level Two Cricket Coach Winston Smith is convinced that victimisation played a role in him losing his position as Coach of defending GCB 50-over Franchise champions Lower Corentyne for the second edition of the tournament which was postponed from January 3, due to the adverse weather.
Smith, who resides in number 74 Village Corentyne, Berbice, feels he was removed as Coach of the top side in both the 50-over and Three-Day Franchise, because he spoke out about injustices against him and his players.
“Just because I spoke out in the last tournament that Vicram Suebarran collect the cheque and took out $25,000 from my money and the other players. I was replaced by a level One Coach,” Smith lamented.
It is understood that Suebarran, who ran against former Berbice left-hander Anil Beharry in the last BCB elections, plays a huge role organising travelling to venues and other funding for the Lower Corentyne team.
Smith informed that he was appointed Coach of the West Berbice Franchise but that decision was rescinded and he was replaced by a Junior Coach.
“I submitted traveling for every round but he (Suebarran) is always not around and I have not been paid as yet. Delbert Hicks has also been fired as Manager,” complained Smith. Repeated efforts to contact Suebarran proved futile.
When asked why was Smith not retained after winning the title last year? Territorial Development Office (TDO) of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) former Test pacer Colin Stuart explained how a Franchise Coach is selected.
“Where a Coach is assigned to a Franchise, a number of factors are taken in consideration, including Coaching qualification, their willingness and availability, recommendations from the Cricket Committee of the CGI (Cricket Guyana Inc) and area location,” Stuart informed.
The 43-year-old Stuart, who played six Tests, added that Franchise representatives are tasked with the composition of the management team for their Franchise.

More in this category

Sports

Motor Racing continued strong resurgence last year

Motor Racing continued strong resurgence last year

Jan 05, 2017

By Rawle Welch Riding high after a fantastic 2015 season, the sport of motor racing continued its strong resurgence after enjoying another productive year in 2016. For a sport whose lifeline is...
Read More
Region 8 REO intends to plug sports development Seeking to forge partnerships

Region 8 REO intends to plug sports development...

Jan 05, 2017

MS Dhoni gives up India’s ODI and T20 captaincy

MS Dhoni gives up India’s ODI and T20...

Jan 05, 2017

Regional Super50 Preparation… Jaguars commence training at indoor facility in LBI

Regional Super50 Preparation… Jaguars...

Jan 05, 2017

Coach Smith claims victimisation by the Cricket Board GCB’s TDO responds

Coach Smith claims victimisation by the Cricket...

Jan 05, 2017

GAPF AGM and Elections fixed for January 14th

GAPF AGM and Elections fixed for January 14th

Jan 05, 2017

CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship Bahamas 2017…GBFA President backing Guyana to advance to KO stage; Training re-starts this weekend

CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship Bahamas...

Jan 04, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Outraged for black womanhood

    By Sir Ronald Sanders After a lifetime in Caribbean and international politics, I thought the time had long since passed... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch