Coach Smith claims victimisation by the Cricket Board GCB’s TDO responds

By Sean Devers

Forty-nine-year-old Level Two Cricket Coach Winston Smith is convinced that victimisation played a role in him losing his position as Coach of defending GCB 50-over Franchise champions Lower Corentyne for the second edition of the tournament which was postponed from January 3, due to the adverse weather.

Smith, who resides in number 74 Village Corentyne, Berbice, feels he was removed as Coach of the top side in both the 50-over and Three-Day Franchise, because he spoke out about injustices against him and his players.

“Just because I spoke out in the last tournament that Vicram Suebarran collect the cheque and took out $25,000 from my money and the other players. I was replaced by a level One Coach,” Smith lamented.

It is understood that Suebarran, who ran against former Berbice left-hander Anil Beharry in the last BCB elections, plays a huge role organising travelling to venues and other funding for the Lower Corentyne team.

Smith informed that he was appointed Coach of the West Berbice Franchise but that decision was rescinded and he was replaced by a Junior Coach.

“I submitted traveling for every round but he (Suebarran) is always not around and I have not been paid as yet. Delbert Hicks has also been fired as Manager,” complained Smith. Repeated efforts to contact Suebarran proved futile.

When asked why was Smith not retained after winning the title last year? Territorial Development Office (TDO) of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) former Test pacer Colin Stuart explained how a Franchise Coach is selected.

“Where a Coach is assigned to a Franchise, a number of factors are taken in consideration, including Coaching qualification, their willingness and availability, recommendations from the Cricket Committee of the CGI (Cricket Guyana Inc) and area location,” Stuart informed.

The 43-year-old Stuart, who played six Tests, added that Franchise representatives are tasked with the composition of the management team for their Franchise.