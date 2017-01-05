Chopping suspect escapes into backdam after boat chase along Canje Creek

A former Tapir driver, Shamar Mohamed, of Number 70 Village, Corentyne, who went into hiding after going berserk and chopping his former girlfriend and her mother on Christmas Eve night was found by ranks of B Division, yesterday.

According to the Divisional Commander, Ian Amsterdam, based on information received, Mohamed was hiding in the Canje Creek area at a camp.

As stated in the information gathered, ranks who ventured into the location by boat were in close proximity to a camp located in the New Forest Area when Mohamed spotted them. Upon seeing the Police the man boarded a boat and started to flee with ranks on the waters in hot pursuit. He eventually escaped into the Savannah Lands and eluded the police.

Meanwhile according to Police Sources, four persons who were also staying at the Camp are in police custody.

Mohamed, on Christmas Eve waited for the right moment to execute his attack on his ex girlfriend Bhartie Udho. Udho, a former teacher along with her mother and other relatives left their Number 70 Village home for an outing in the town of Corriverton, however, their trip was cut short when Mohamed jumped from the bushes in their street and began firing chops at Udho.

Her mother, Amika Udho, in a bid to save her daughter from the attack was also chopped by the man. He subsequently escaped.

Bhartie Udho and her mother were picked up in a critical state and rushed to the Skeldon Hospital and later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where they remain as patients.

The former teacher suffered a severed left arm and other chop wounds whilst her mother Amika Udho also sustained sever chop wounds about her body.

The man who was described as “jealous” by his former girlfriend was on a restraining order after he made several attempts to kidnap and rape the young woman, this resulted in her leaving her job as a teacher, out of fear for her life.

The hunt continues for Shamar Mohamed.