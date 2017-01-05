Latest update January 5th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Faulting the Government on recurring flooding

Jan 05, 2017 Letters 2

Dear Editor,
The recent flooding of Georgetown and much of the coastal areas is indicative of how very little the PNC+APNU (coalition) government has done to plan, develop and execute strategies necessary in a coordinated way to prevent the yearly recurring flooding of coastal Guyana which is causing serious economic losses to the country. There have been several reports advising the government what should be done to prevent flooding of the coastland due to heavy rainfall. Recently the Dutch Risk Reduction (DRR) Team provided a report with recommendations to tackle the drainage of Georgetown and its environs.
There is also a report by a committee headed by Major General Joe Singh which submitted recommendations for the drainage of Georgetown, its suburbs and other coastal areas. According to the Deputy Mayor of Georgetown, Sherod Duncan, the reports have been archived awaiting consideration by the M&CC as its members are too busy with the holidays as well as getting the city’s parking meters installed for the start of the new year.
The Minister of Agriculture Noel Holder is responsible under statute for drainage and irrigation (D&I) through the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) in the Declared D&I areas. Unfortunately he appears to be oblivious to the plight of the people living in those areas as they suffer from regular flooding without much being done to address the causes of the problems, and it seems they cannot take the NDIA to task for their losses as is done elsewhere.
Brigadier David Granger, President of Guyana stated in his New Year message to the Guyanese people that, “the Green State [Guyana] this year will become an engine of economic diversification and enhance competitiveness”. He failed, however, to state what his coalition has done since taking office nearly two years ago to grow the economy and create jobs for the many waiting in the corridors. He spoke of the development of renewable sources of electric generation from hydro, solar and wind, but nothing on D&I or proposals to improve the existing countrywide diesel power generation of electricity to prevent the regular black-outs which are hurting economic development. In any case, he should be aware that electricity from renewable sources will take about 5-10 years for financing and development to feed the national grid.
President Granger cannot have the Ministry of Agriculture through its division NDIA, Ministry of Public Infrastructure and the M&CC all dabbling in the drainage problems of coastal areas in one way or another, with no one responsible for anything but lots of blame to throw around. The President has to set up a ministry totally responsible for drainage and irrigation matters in Guyana, as the current hodge-podge system now in place is just not working.
National and regional plans have to be prepared, strategies developed and executed on a priority basis to achieve set objectives to prevent coastal areas from the flooding of homesteads and farmlands on a recurrent basis, and not to lay blame on El Niño for failed policies. There should be no broken pumps lying around, inoperable sluice doors, blocked outfall channels or employees sleeping on the job, since the D&I system has to be in readiness at all times to deal with the eventualities relating thereto.
Charles Sohan

More in this category

Sports

Motor Racing continued strong resurgence last year

Motor Racing continued strong resurgence last year

Jan 05, 2017

By Rawle Welch Riding high after a fantastic 2015 season, the sport of motor racing continued its strong resurgence after enjoying another productive year in 2016. For a sport whose lifeline is...
Read More
Region 8 REO intends to plug sports development Seeking to forge partnerships

Region 8 REO intends to plug sports development...

Jan 05, 2017

MS Dhoni gives up India’s ODI and T20 captaincy

MS Dhoni gives up India’s ODI and T20...

Jan 05, 2017

Regional Super50 Preparation… Jaguars commence training at indoor facility in LBI

Regional Super50 Preparation… Jaguars...

Jan 05, 2017

Coach Smith claims victimisation by the Cricket Board GCB’s TDO responds

Coach Smith claims victimisation by the Cricket...

Jan 05, 2017

GAPF AGM and Elections fixed for January 14th

GAPF AGM and Elections fixed for January 14th

Jan 05, 2017

CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship Bahamas 2017…GBFA President backing Guyana to advance to KO stage; Training re-starts this weekend

CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship Bahamas...

Jan 04, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Outraged for black womanhood

    By Sir Ronald Sanders After a lifetime in Caribbean and international politics, I thought the time had long since passed... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch