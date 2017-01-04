Wiltshire birth anniversary dominoes to commence on Monday

Senior organising secretary of the Georgetown Dominoes Association, Mark Wiltshire, will be hosting a one-week tournament in honour of his 62nd birth anniversary starting on January 9 at 19:30 hrs at Dynasty sports bar.

Matches will also be played on the East Coast and West Demerara with the play offs commencing on January 14 at Transport Sports Club.

Entrance fee is $12,000. The winning team will take home a trophy, medals and $175,000, runner up a trophy, medals and $75,000, third place a trophy and $35,000 and fourth place a trophy and $15,000.

The best female player in the tournament will receive $10,000, the player sharing the first love with the best average and first double love will be given $5,000 each and the man-of-the-match in the finals will pocket $5,000.

One re-entry will be allowed and all GDA rules will be in effect. For more information teams can contact Wiltshire on 665-5855.

Meanwhile, N and H Car Rental is the latest entity to have come on board. They recently presented one of the trophies to Wiltshire.