Wiltshire birth anniversary dominoes to commence on Monday

Latest update January 4th, 2017 12:40 AM
Senior organising secretary of the Georgetown Dominoes Association, Mark Wiltshire, will be hosting a one-week tournament in honour of his 62nd birth anniversary starting on January 9 at 19:30 hrs at Dynasty sports bar.
Matches will also be played on the East Coast and West Demerara with the play offs commencing on January 14 at Transport Sports Club.
Entrance fee is $12,000. The winning team will take home a trophy, medals and $175,000, runner up a trophy, medals and $75,000, third place a trophy and $35,000 and fourth place a trophy and $15,000.
The best female player in the tournament will receive $10,000, the player sharing the first love with the best average and first double love will be given $5,000 each and the man-of-the-match in the finals will pocket $5,000.
One re-entry will be allowed and all GDA rules will be in effect. For more information teams can contact Wiltshire on 665-5855.
Meanwhile, N and H Car Rental is the latest entity to have come on board. They recently presented one of the trophies to Wiltshire.
Jan 04, 2017By Franklin Wilson History is set to be made come February 20th in the Bahamas when Guyana for the first time compete at the CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship Bahamas 2017. Drawn in Group A, Guyana...
Jan 04, 2017
Jan 04, 2017
Jan 04, 2017
Jan 04, 2017
Jan 04, 2017
Jan 04, 2017
I think most people tend to read the year in review in most countries. One needs to be reminded about what went on the... more
One month ago, the President was reported to be ruling out any Cabinet changes. He was said to have felt confident going... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders After a lifetime in Caribbean and international politics, I thought the time had long since passed... more
A new year has dawned once more and there I was welcoming it with some nostalgia because I am one year older and everyone... more