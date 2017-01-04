What went through the heads of those ballot bearers?

By Rawle Welch

The general feeling of disappointment was what was felt following the re-election of President of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) K.A. Juman Yassin, who returned unopposed recently.

The overwhelming sentiments expressed by current and former sports administrators, athletes and present and potential stakeholders including the business sector depict a gloomy picture for the development of sport here, while it potentially leaves the Ministry of Sport, National Sports Commission and the Government by extension with the onerous task of doing it all alone.

Yassin’s extension in office is a clear manifestation of the paucity of administrative acumen that resides within the sports fraternity and on a more serious note; it radiates a worrisome lack of courage by those who seem too afraid to face up to him.

Their apparent lack of will to challenge him could also be interpreted as being too terrified of reprisal that they prefer to return him to office despite irrefutable evidence of non-performance over two decades. None of his few supporters, who have come out of the woodwork following his unopposed election win, could tell the nation what Yassin has done in his 20+years as GOA President, except for travelling the world.

In their post-election celebratory rants, none of his supporters could tell us of his achievements. As we’ve said before, we know that a GOA Headquarters is being built during his tenure, but other than that, what other tangible achievement that transformed the lives of Guyanese athletes and sports could Yassin claim?

The perception of payback is not farfetched since many who were instrumental in returning him to office provided lame excuses such as “who else there is and we already know who we have.”

Additionally, we learned from the financial report that was presented at the GOA Elections that Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) President, Godfrey Munroe, who is now a Vice-President, benefitted from a close to $4 million scholarship from the GOA to complete a Master’s Degree. Munroe’s ascension therefore is not accidental.

Further, the plan to return Yassin became even clearer when GTTA General Secretar, Linden Johnson seconded the nomination of Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) President, Aubrey Hutson at the elections.

These actions suggest that athletes were not consulted in the first place by their managers. This is evident in one table tennis club official indicating to my colleague Edison Jefford that “the GTTA sell we out”.

Notwithstanding, the errant stance of the administrators who colluded to return Yassin, ensures sports will have to endure another four, possibly twelve years, of his lack of understanding about the requirements to develop sports, while he jets around the world enjoying the International Olympic Committee luxuries at the expense of the respective associations’ poor choice.

Save and except for one new member (Tricia Fiedtkou), all the other office bearers will struggle to present us a case of how they had helped their respective disciplines develop. From the canoeing official (Charles Corbin) to the former swimming administrator (Karen Pilgrim), who are also Vice Presidents, the GOA structure is not representative of real progressives in sport, thereby making them undeserving of such high offices.

What could have possibly gone through the heads of those ballot bearers to nominate and subsequently endorse those members who were part and parcel of such prolonged ineptitude?

How could an executive that has literally done nothing over such an extended period be rewarded with another four to twelve years of managing one of the most important sports institutions in a country?

As my friend Frederick Kissoon stated in his New Year’s Day column, “there isn’t and cannot be another country like Guyana”.

Just when the Government decided to substantially increase its support for Sport, perhaps with the hope of strengthening collaboration with other stakeholders, it is forced to deal with an important organisation such as the GOA whose new executive comprises individuals with dismal track records pertaining to sports development.

Just for the record, table tennis and weightlifting will not enjoy inspiring appraisals for 2016, but look where their representatives are positioned in the GOA.

Happy New Year and best of luck to our hard working athletes.

(Additional reporting by Edison Jefford)