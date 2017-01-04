TOO MANY LINES

TOO MANY LINES: This was the scene on Monday at the Departure Tax booth. Passengers using the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri, are calling on authorities to make some changes to speed up the processing. The line was curling.

Passengers said they have to join at least four lines- Check-in; Departure Tax booth; Immigration; and then one to board the plane.