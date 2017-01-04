Latest update January 4th, 2017 12:50 AM
TOO MANY LINES: This was the scene on Monday at the Departure Tax booth. Passengers using the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri, are calling on authorities to make some changes to speed up the processing. The line was curling.
Passengers said they have to join at least four lines- Check-in; Departure Tax booth; Immigration; and then one to board the plane.
Jan 04, 2017By Franklin Wilson History is set to be made come February 20th in the Bahamas when Guyana for the first time compete at the CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship Bahamas 2017. Drawn in Group A, Guyana...
