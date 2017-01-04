Super50 trails set for Friday and Saturday at Providence

The national selectors have invited 28 players for two trail matches set for Friday and Saturday at Providence to select the Guyana side for this year’s Regional Super50 which commences on January 24 in Barbados and Antigua.

The following players have been invited: Shimron Hetymer, Leon Johnson, Assad Fudadin, Raymon Reifer, Devendra Bishoo, Veerasammy Permaul, Keon Joseph, Paul Wintz, Christopher Barnwell, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Taignarine Chanderpaul, Romario Shepherd, Tevin Imlach, Anthony Adams, Gudakesh Motie, Robin Bacchus, Anthony Bramble, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Ronsford Beaton, Rajendra Chandrika, Vishaul Singh, Jonathan Foo, Sherfane Rutherford, Royston Crandon, Clinton Pestano, Steven Jacobs, Eon Hooper and Kevon Boodie.