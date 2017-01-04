Psychiatric hospital murder…Prison warder charged for killing wife

Prison warder, Sheldon Prince of Lot 40 Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, was yesterday remanded to

prison for the murder of Lonnette Nicholson-Prince, 2722, a Cosmetologist who was attached to the National Psychiatric Hospital, Fort Canje, Berbice at the time of her death.

He appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate Court before Magistrate Marissa Mettleholzer.

The accused who seemed somewhat “poised and showed no remorse” was escorted into the courtroom shackled by the foot to another prisoner to face the courts for the heinous crime committed on his wife of five years.

He was not required to plead to the charge of murder. Prince was represented by attorney Mursalene Bacchus. The lawyer, during the proceedings requested to make an application for disclosure. This was subsequently granted by the Magistrate.

Prince is set to make his next court appearance on February 15, 2017. He was escorted out the courtroom and will face a system he once stood on the opposite side of.

Sheldon Prince, 30, a Prison warder attached to the Mazaruni Prison brutally stabbed his wife, Lonnette Nicholson Prince to death at her place of work on December 27, 2016. She was at the time working as a cosmetologist for the National Psychiatric Hospital at Fort Canje, Berbice.

Prince reportedly lingered at a bus shed a short distance away from his estranged wife’s workplace to wait for the perfect opportunity to execute his plan; a plan that would send shockwaves through the Ancient county.

The woman’s father, Michael Nicholson, had offered his daughter a drop to work that morning, while taking her there the woman’s father noticed his son-in-law at the said bus shed but thought nothing of it. He dropped her off and said his goodbyes, not knowing it would be the last day he would see his daughter alive.

The Prison warder then made his move after the woman’s father left, he entered the compound of the Psychiatric hospital like any other day he would’ve visited her, it was Clinic Day and there were three guards on duty.

He reportedly walked to his wife’s work area and requested to speak to her in the presence of another employee but she refused and told him “we have nothing to talk about”. This apparently fuelled the man’s intention to carry out his plan to kill the mother of his four-year-old daughter.

The eyewitness stated that Prince whipped out a knife from his waist and plunged it into the woman’s chest until he was sure she was dead. According to the eyewitness, she screamed to alert others and ran out, but by that time he had already done the deed and escaped.

The police were summoned and a search was launched for the Prison Warder. A pair of blue jeans reportedly belonging to Sheldon Prince were found beneath the Canje Bridge. The family of Lonnette Prince was contacted moments after the stabbing.

At approximately 11:45 hrs, a few hours after the stabbing, Sheldon Prince turned himself into authorities at the Central Police Station with his Attorney Mursalene Bacchus. He was subsequently taken into custody.

A Post Mortem conducted on the body of Lonnette Nicholson-Prince revealed that she died of shock and hemorrhage due to multiple stab wounds to the heart and other parts of the body.