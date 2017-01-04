New Year’s Day Execution…Cops seek third suspect as two remain in custody

Police were late yesterday trying to track down a third individual in connection with the New Year’s Day execution of poultry vendor Desmond Singh, and his friend Azrudeen Hussain.

Divisional Commander Clifton Hicken also said that investigators are still questioning two others who were detained on Monday. The detained individuals, aged 24 and 22, are from Greater Georgetown.

While Hicken declined to speculate about a motive, he was adamant that robbery was not one.

Singh, 34, called “David,” and “Fix Up,” of Lot A- 1 Orange Walk, Bourda, and 24-year-old Azrudeen Hussain, of Little Biaboo, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara were ambushed at Humphrey’s Street, Friendship, East Bank Demerara, after leaving a gamecock gambling spot.

Singh was shot some 15 times in the upper body, while Husain, who succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, was shot once in the neck.

Bullet casings recovered at the scene indicated that the masked killers used assault rifles.

This newspaper understands that Singh, who is a frequent visitor at the gamecock gambling spot, won a few bets on roosters earlier in the day at another location and later went to the Friendship spot to continue the game.

It was at that spot that he lost the money he won earlier in the day.

A source said that Singh then borrowed $100,000 from someone there, but also lost that money in bets.

Singh and Hussain then left for home and it was then they were attacked by the gunmen, who were hiding in the bushes nearby.

Police believed that Singh was the gunmen’s intended target.

A woman, who resides nearby said that she was sitting in her front yard when she heard what sounded like squibs but then noticed people running and throwing themselves on the road.

She said that after some time she went to the area and saw a man’s bullet-riddled body on the ground.