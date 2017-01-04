Jilted man torches girlfriend on Old Year’s Night

A goldminer who became annoyed after his girlfriend tried to end their relationship is accused of throwing gasoline on the woman and setting her on fire.

Roy English, 42, of Tiger Creek, is alleged to have unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm to Yvonne Richmond on December 31, 2016 at Three Mile Junction, Tumatumari, Potaro River.

English, who was unrepresented, appeared in court with his head wrapped in bandage.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge read to him yesterday in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The court was told that English and the woman shared a relationship and lived together. According to Police Prosecutor Deniro Jones, the man became annoyed when the woman tried to end their relationship.

In a fit of rage, English drenched Richmond in gasoline and set her on fire.

She was picked up and rushed to the hospital. She sustained second degree burns to her right eye and foot.

When asked if he had any objections to bail for the accused, Police Prosecutor Deniro Jones replied in the affirmative and pointed to the injuries Richmond sustained.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan upheld the objections and remanded English to prison until January 13, when he will appear in the Mahdia Magistrate’s Court.