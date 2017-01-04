GTTA domestic programme plummets in 2016

-International participation took precedence

By Edison Jefford

An analysis of table tennis in the past year reveals that Guyana Table Tennis Association’s (GTTA)

domestic programme plummeted, while much emphasis was placed on the international participation of players and continued attempts to decentralise the sport.

The GTTA hosted its National Senior Championships after a three-year hiatus, and National Junior competition to form the major part of what it accomplished on the local circuit. However, those two events, though necessary, are not representative of the usually busy characteristic of the association, which is known for much more activity than it had last year.

Three of the most notable competitions that disappeared from the GTTA Calendar last year were the annual Mashramani, Independence and Schools’ tournaments. These, among some of the low-tiered competitions, provided lots of exposure for players; they also provided an opportunity for players to consistently test their resolve against the best competitors in Guyana.

Notwithstanding the absence of its usually robust programme, Guyana participated in the Caribbean Junior and Cadet Championships in the Dominican Republic. Five players were selected and sent to represent Guyana, including Shemar Britton, Kyle Edghill, Elishaba Johnson, Miguel Wong and Nicholas Romain.

The team competed in the 15 years and under Singles and Doubles competitions where they secured a silver medal in the Junior 18 years and under team event. Shemar Britton secured a bronze medal in the Singles competition while Kyle Edghill and Elishaba Johnson won a silver medal in the boys’ Doubles contest and Nicholas Romain bronze in the Boys’ 15 years and under

category.

National table tennis players Chelsea Edghill and Trenace Lowe participated in Olympic qualifiers for the Latin America Region, April 1-3, Santiago Chile at the Centro De Entrenamiento, Olympico Stadium in their quest for qualification for the XXXI Olympic Games in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

Guyana also participated at the Caribbean Pre-Cadet Table Tennis Championships in Jamaica in August where Kaysan Ninvalle emerged as the lone gold medallist in the 11 years and under group. The GTTA sent a representative 20-member team, returning to Guyana with five silver medals and three bronze medals along with Ninvalle’s gold medal.

Then the association was on tour again at the Senior Caribbean Championships in September in the Dominican Republic with Shemar Britton, Nigel Bryan, Kyle Edghill and Elishaba Johnson claiming bronze in the men’s teams’ competition.

Because of his performance at the Pre-Cadet competition, Ninvalle was selected for a Wold Hopes Training Selection Camp in October. The World Hopes is a new project of the ITTF Education and Training Programme for young talented players in the U-11 age group.

The GTTA also sanctioned a 37-member delegation, including players, parents and Coaches to the North American Teams Table Tennis Championships held at the Gaylord Resort, Maryland, United States of America. The team secured gold and bronze medals.

Guyana also won the table tennis competition of the Inter-Guiana Games as hosts. Apart from those, GTTA work last year was mostly administrative with an endorsement of Steering Committees in the Mining Town of Linden and Cinderella County of Essequibo.

Those initiatives are aimed at decentralising the sport. The association also had a “GTTA Building Future Champions” project in Bartica and on the East Bank that targeted beginners and intermediate players. The GTTA in collaboration with the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) hosted an Umpires’, Referees and Tournament Coordinators’ course early in May last year at the National Research and Racquet Centre Woolford Avenue and National Gymnasium.