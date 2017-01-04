Latest update January 4th, 2017 12:50 AM

GTT slashes internet costs for residential customers

-but basic goes up $1,000

US-owned Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) has announced significant reductions for the more expensive internet packages it was offering.

GTT has slashed rates for its prime customers by as much as 36 percent.

“Effective January 1, 2017 GTT is offering significant reductions in the cost of the company’s residential internet service rates for the Gold and Silver customers.”
The Gold package, which was $14,999, has been reduced by 36 percent to $9,599.
The Silver is down 16 percent to $8,399.
However, the Bronze service, ideal for casual surfing such as the use of email services, is up now to $5,999 from $4,999.
“This is part of GTT’s commitment of continuing to offer its internet service customers significantly more value on its plans, even as the company focuses on pushing faster and more reliable broadband services into homes and businesses,” the company said yesterday.
“These higher tiers enable our users to stream, surf and download faster at speeds up to 10 megabits per second. The company guarantees that these prices will remain unchanged when the new Value Added Tax (VAT) regime comes into effect.”
According to the telephone company, it remains committed to bringing more affordable internet to customers and excited to continue to bridge Guyana’s digital divide.
“This is just the first in a number of exciting changes that GTT will be offering its customers in 2017, with significant speed and service quality upgrades on the horizon,” the company stated.
The development will come at a time when new laws have been passed to allow other telecoms players to enter the local market.
Guyana last year allowed GTT and Digicel Guyana to launch 4G services.
GTT has applied to the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) to raise rates on its landline services.

