Fisherman XI, Ariel triumph

Fisherman XI and Ariel recorded victories when the Everest Cricket Club hosted two softball fixtures on

Monday.

Fisherman XI defeated Ariel by 19 runs in the morning fixture. Led by 43 from opener Yunnis Yusuf Fisherman XI posted a challenging 160-8 off their allotted 15 overs, batting first. Yusuf added 56 for the third wicket with Stanley Mohabir after they were reduced to 23-2. Following the demise of Mohabir for 29, Yusuf shared in another useful stand of 45 with Robert Mohan who was dismissed for 26. Yusuf struck three fours and two sixes as Ryan Singh claimed 2-21 and Dennis Mangru 2-27.

In reply, Ariel lost two early wickets, but Richard Latif kept them in the hunt with level-headed batting. Latif added 53 for the fourth-wicket with Oslyn Batson, but after hitting four fours and five sixes Latif went for 69. Batson made 27 as Ariel were restricted for 141-6. Yusuf took 2-12.

Ariel overcame HS Masters by 21 runs in the second encounter. Ariel batted first and scored 151-8. Dennis Mangru stroked 45 while Ryan Singh made 25. The duo added 57 for the fourth-wicket to steady the innings following an early setback. Peter Persaud and Yunnis Yusuf chipped in with 18 and 16 respectively as Clyde Hoyte and Ramo Malone picked up two wickets each. HS Masters were bowled out for 130 in 14.2 overs in reply. Hoyte anchored the innings with an authoritative 72 while Troy Boodhoo made 30. The pair added 66 for the sixth-wicket with Hoyte hitting five fours and four sixes while Boodhoo hit two fours. Yusuf snared 3-7, Ryan Singh 3-18 and Mangru 2-20. (Zaheer Mohamed)