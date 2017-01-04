Latest update January 4th, 2017 12:40 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Fisherman XI, Ariel triumph

Jan 04, 2017 Sports 0

Fisherman XI and Ariel recorded victories when the Everest Cricket Club hosted two softball fixtures on

Richard Latif

Monday.
Fisherman XI defeated Ariel by 19 runs in the morning fixture. Led by 43 from opener Yunnis Yusuf Fisherman XI posted a challenging 160-8 off their allotted 15 overs, batting first. Yusuf added 56 for the third wicket with Stanley Mohabir after they were reduced to 23-2. Following the demise of Mohabir for 29, Yusuf shared in another useful stand of 45 with Robert Mohan who was dismissed for 26. Yusuf struck three fours and two sixes as Ryan Singh claimed 2-21 and Dennis Mangru 2-27.
In reply, Ariel lost two early wickets, but Richard Latif kept them in the hunt with level-headed batting. Latif added 53 for the fourth-wicket with Oslyn Batson, but after hitting four fours and five sixes Latif went for 69. Batson made 27 as Ariel were restricted for 141-6. Yusuf took 2-12.
Ariel overcame HS Masters by 21 runs in the second encounter. Ariel batted first and scored 151-8. Dennis Mangru stroked 45 while Ryan Singh made 25. The duo added 57 for the fourth-wicket to steady the innings following an early setback. Peter Persaud and Yunnis Yusuf chipped in with 18 and 16 respectively as Clyde Hoyte and Ramo Malone picked up two wickets each. HS Masters were bowled out for 130 in 14.2 overs in reply. Hoyte anchored the innings with an authoritative 72 while Troy Boodhoo made 30. The pair added 66 for the sixth-wicket with Hoyte hitting five fours and four sixes while Boodhoo hit two fours. Yusuf snared 3-7, Ryan Singh 3-18 and Mangru 2-20. (Zaheer Mohamed)

More in this category

Sports

CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship Bahamas 2017…GBFA President backing Guyana to advance to KO stage; Training re-starts this weekend

CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship Bahamas 2017…GBFA President...

Jan 04, 2017

By Franklin Wilson History is set to be made come February 20th in the Bahamas when Guyana for the first time compete at the CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship Bahamas 2017. Drawn in Group A, Guyana...
Read More
Alpha Utd striker hospitalized following knife attack

Alpha Utd striker hospitalized following knife...

Jan 04, 2017

Serena shakes out rust to advance in Auckland

Serena shakes out rust to advance in Auckland

Jan 04, 2017

Philander, Rabada rip through Sri Lanka

Philander, Rabada rip through Sri Lanka

Jan 04, 2017

What went through the heads of those ballot bearers?

What went through the heads of those ballot...

Jan 04, 2017

Super50 trails set for Friday and Saturday at Providence

Super50 trails set for Friday and Saturday at...

Jan 04, 2017

GAPF AGM and Elections fixed for January 14th

GAPF AGM and Elections fixed for January 14th

Jan 04, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • One month later…

    One month ago, the President was reported to be ruling out any Cabinet changes. He was said to have felt confident going... more

  • Outraged for black womanhood

    By Sir Ronald Sanders After a lifetime in Caribbean and international politics, I thought the time had long since passed... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch