Donald Dumb rent Red House to ee sweet woman

Everybody talking bout Red House. Even de dog dem barking when dem pass Red House. Dem realize that de Pee Pee Pee boys try fuh thief de property and seh how is fuh Papa Cheddi Research Centre.

Dem boys don’t have a problem wid de research centre but it should be a research centre fuh all dem ex-presidents except that scamp Jagdeo. He nah only tek centre; he tek lef and right, front and back and even complex.

One idiot write try to defend de Pee Pee Pee action. He seh tenants should not feel de heat because de landlord mek a mistake. Dem boys agree wid this if is a private property and if de landlord owns it.

But in de Red House case de Pee Pee Pee govt was de govt of de day and was de caretaker or protector of state assets. Everybody know you got to get de best possible price or rent fuh de property. Dem was not a landlord because dem didn’t own it.

How on earth any govt can tek three prime real estate property in Kingston, in de capital city, and give dem to anybody much less de party in power fuh US$5 a month fuh de next 100 years.

Dem boys seh you can’t even rent a dog house in Albouystown fuh that money a day. Dem boys don’t want to tell no idiot who believe that de Red House deal was a good deal that he more stupid than people think.

Is like Peeping Tom who tek one of he prime property, put he sweet woman inside and tell he wife he collecting rent.

Dem boys seh when he move off de scene and de wife tek over, and see wha he call rent, tell dem boys if de sweet woman gun deh in de same property fuh another day or if she nah gun run to save she life.

Talk half and watch to see when dem gun run and lef de property.