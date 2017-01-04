CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship Bahamas 2017…GBFA President backing Guyana to advance to KO stage; Training re-starts this weekend

By Franklin Wilson

History is set to be made come February 20th in the Bahamas when Guyana for the first time compete at the CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship Bahamas 2017.

Drawn in Group A, Guyana will match skills with the host nation, Bahamas, Jamaica and Belize. The lads from the Land of Many Waters will have the distinction of playing the feature match of six on the opening night, February 20th against Bahamas.

The next match would be on February 21st against Jamaica and Belize on the 22nd to close out group play. Both the Jamaica and Belize encounters are the precursors to the feature matches.

Not leaving anything to chance in order to make a big impression on debut at this level, the GABF and the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) have already named the final team of 12 players and Management staff that will represent.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport, GABF President Rollin Tappin said that preparations would have commenced since early September 2016 when they had shortlisted a squad. The final team was named in mid December last.

Tappin said that he is confident Guyana will make it out of the group stages.

”The Coaching staff will now focus on tactics and strategies looking ahead to competition in the Bahamas. I am elated as President that this is also a history making venture for Guyana as it is the first time that we are taking part at this level in this version of football, it is a proud moment for our nation.”

While noting that the Guyanese have been drawn alongside some experienced teams, Tappin who said that the GABF has been in preparation mode over one year ago having run off their inaugural league.

”I think that while we have some difficult teams to compete against, I am of the view that we can make it out of the group stage and enter the knock-out phase. Making the knock-out stage would be a huge plus for us going forward generally to develop Beach Soccer in Guyana.”

Tappin noted that the players who made the final cut constitute a mixture of experience and inexperience.

”We have some players who have already played at the international club level before and we expect them to lead those players who will be going out there for the first time. Even the first timers I must add have exhibited the level of desire and talent throughout our inaugural league which was played from January 2016 and sponsored by Corona Beer.”

Training will re-start this Saturday and Sunday at the Bayrock Beach Soccer facility with sessions twice daily.

The other competing nations at the CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship Bahamas 2017 are: Group B, defending CONCACAF Beach Soccer champion Mexico, Guatemala, Canada and Guadeloupe. Group C – United States, Trinidad & Tobago, Antigua & Barbuda and US Virgin Islands. Group D – El Salvador, Costa Rica, Panama and Turks & Caicos Islands.

Team Guyana: Defenders – Jermaine Grandison, Tony Gilbert, Rodwyn Fraser, Trevorn Archobold. Midfielders – Deshawn Joseph, Michael Wilson, Jahshaun Moore. Forwards – Keon Sears, Cordell Johnson, Jamol Haynes. Goalkeepers – Ethan Sparman, Kellon Major.

Coach – Abdullah Hamid, Assistant Coach – Dillon Roberts.

The champion and the runner-up of the competition will join host Bahamas as the three CONCACAF representatives in the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2017. In case Bahamas (host of the World Cup) and/or Guadeloupe (Non-FIFA Member) reach the final match, the World Cup spot(s) will be allocated to the next best placed team(s).

The top two teams from each Group will advance to the knock-out phase. The quarter-final match ups will be decided by a draw. Group winners will be matched up randomly with the second place teams.

In an effort to further develop Beach Soccer, each one of the sixteen participating Member Associations are guaranteed to play six games, with all competing for final tournament placement, until the last match date.