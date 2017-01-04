Amidst the rainy season…Bids in for operation, servicing and monitoring of NDIA excavators

During the opening of tenders at the National Tender and Procurement Administration Board (NPTAB), at the Ministry of Finance yesterday in Georgetown, the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) was listed as the procuring entity for several contracts for the operation, servicing and monitoring of hydraulic excavators.

Bids for the operation, servicing and monitoring of NDIA Hydraulic Excavators in Region Two (Pomeroon/Supenaam) are stated below:

Tenders were open for the operation, servicing and monitoring of NDIA hydraulic excavators in Region Three (Essequibo Islands/West Demerara).

Bids were submitted for the operation, servicing and monitoring of hydraulic excavators on the East Coast of Demerara, Region Four (Demerara/Mahaica).

Tenders were also opened for the operation, servicing and monitoring of hydraulic excavators with in the East Bank Demerara area, Region Four.

For the operation, servicing and monitoring of NDIA hydraulic excavators in Region Five (Mahaica/Berbice), tenders were also opened.

Meanwhile, bids were also submitted for the operation, servicing and monitoring of NDIA track-type Dozer in Regions: Two, Three, Four, Five and Six (East Berbice/Corentyne).

Tenders were open for the operation, servicing and monitoring of NDIA hydraulic excavators and pontoon to dredge outfalls within Regions: Two, Three, Four, Five, Six and Ten (Upper Demerara/Upper Berbice).

For the contract to operate and provide security at NDIA mobile and fixed pumps within Regions: Two, Three and Four, tenders were also opened.

Bids were also submitted for the operating and the provision of security of NDIA Mobile Pumps at Huntley and Enmore, Region 4.

Meanwhile, bids were submitted for the contract for the monthly maintenance and Cleaning of Canal Numbers One and Two, Main Drain, West Bank Demerara, Region Three.

Finally, tenders were also opened for the supply of inventory commodities for the National Communications Network (NCN) for 2017.