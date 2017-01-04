Alpha Utd striker hospitalized following knife attack

While the nation were counting down the seconds to the new year, the family of popular

footballer and Alpha United striker, Dellon Lanferman, were holding their breath and anxiously hoping that they were not counting down the seconds of his stay on this earth.

The Alpha United striker was rushed to the Public Hospital Georgetown nursing an injury to his upper back following an altercation with another man at the South bus terminal, Longden Street, last New Year’s night.

Kaieteur Sport was told that Lanferman was hanging out by the park when someone launched a firecracker that landed near his assailant. The man accused Lanferman of being the perpetrator, an accusation he vehemently denied. Reports are that the man became angry, whipped out a ‘Rambo’ knife and stabbed the footballer in the region of his back. He was subsequently taken to the hospital where he was admitted. There are no reports of whether the incident has been reported to the police or if the assailant has been detained.

Meanwhile, President of the Guyana Football Federation, Wayne Forde and coach of the Alpha United Football Club, Wayne Dover, visited the stricken footballer and were satisfied that he is receiving the best medical attention and is out of danger.

Mr. Forde conveyed his regrets and wished Lanferman a speedy recovery. He also urged him to take stock of his life and strive to achieve his true potential in the sport he loves.

Mr. Dover echoed those sentiments and said that he hoped that the player count his luck and aspire to be of good behaviour when he would have been discharged. “Football teaches discipline and I wish to see our youngsters portraying the discipline on and off the field,” said Mr. Dover. He labeled the incident as one of good fortune, while reminiscing on just 4 months ago when Lanferman escaped death while involved in an accident in a mini bus in which he was travelling. Another passenger had lost his life.

Meanwhile, Lanferman is out of danger and resting comfortably in the medical institution.