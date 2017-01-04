3-year-old held at knife point during East Canje home invasion

After barely settling into the New Year, an East Canje family is now suffering over $400,000 in losses after a lone bandit broken into their home on Monday evening and escaped with gold jewelry, cash and electronics.

Drupattie Karran, 21, was at her Lot 40 Besty Ground, East Canje home with her three-year-old son when the bandit struck.

Her husband, employed as an Estate lorry driver, was not at home at the time.

The woman stated that at 11:30 pm, she awoke to find a dark figure holding a knife to her son’s neck.

“Like he break in from the back door and come in and when he done search up de place, he come in de room and put the knife to me son neck. Me wake up and see he and start scream and he run out.”

Karran told Kaieteur News that it is habitual to leave the bedroom door open when her husband is not at home so the man had easy access to the room.

She added that after alerting neighbours, they immediately contacted the Reliance Police Station only to be told that there was no vehicle present to transport the officers to the scene.

“We call dem and they said that no vehicle nah deh fuh dem come. Me husband go wid a car and collect the officer and dem come back and all he do is walk around the house and tek down we address. Before he go away, he said that police gonna come back and take pictures.”

The bandit escaped with two laptop computers valued $250,000; one cell phone valued $18,000; a pair of earrings, four gold rings, a gold band and one silver chain valuing an estimated total of $150,000 and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Karran is pleading with the police to conduct a thorough investigation since this is the third successful attempt bandits have made to break into their home.

Investigations are ongoing. Up to press time, no arrests were made.