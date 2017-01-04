Latest update January 4th, 2017 12:50 AM

17-yr-old to stand trial for murder

Jan 04, 2017

Seventeen-year-old Marlon Garrett, the son of a Bourda Market, Georgetown stall holder was yesterday committed to stand trial at the High Court for the capital offence of murder.

Murder Accused: Marlon Garrett

At the conclusion of a Preliminary Inquiry (PI) in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan said that upon revision of the evidence a prima facie case was made out against Garrett for murder.
The charge against the Campbell Street, Albouystown resident alleges that on September 11, at Robb and Bourda Streets, he murdered Omesh Chetram, 34, of Unity, East Coast Demerara.
Police Inspector Neville Jeffers represented the prosecution.
In closing the case of the prosecution, Jeffers called Detective Sergeant Paul Wills to the stand. Sergeant Wills is stationed at the Kitty Police Station and attached to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
Prosecutor Jeffers however requested another witness Shaquille O’Neil of ‘B’ Field Sophia, to be reserved for testimony when the matter comes up at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes. This request was granted by the Chief Magistrate.
Garrett’s lawyer declined to make closing submission. When asked by the Magistrate if he had any witnesses to call, the accused replied in the negative.
Police in a statement said that the alleged murder occurred sometime between 23:30hrs on September 10 and 01:30hrs on September 11.
Investigations revealed that the deceased and a male were involved in an argument, during which the suspect stabbed him in the lower region of his abdomen with a knife and escaped.
Chetram was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
Kaieteur News understands that Chetram was a drug addict and did odd jobs around the Bourda Market to sustain his habit.

