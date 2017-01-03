Rose Hall celebrates 46 years of Township in 2016

– presented with recreational play park

Rose Hall town Corentyne, on September 2016 celebrated 46 years as a township. Rose Hall became a township on the September 20, 1970. The Town was presented with a recreational play park by the Rose Hall Sports Club in

collaboration with the Nand Persaud Company.

According to the Secretary of Rose Hall Sports Club, Hilbert Foster, permission was sought and was granted by the Mayor and Town Council of Rose Hall for the construction of the play park.

The park has slides, see saws, swings, curve walker, flower garden and seating in the making. Named after the first patron of the Rose Hall Sports Club, former President of Guyana, the park is called the “Hugh Desmond Hoyte Memorial Family Park”.

For the Town’s 46th anniversary, the Mayor and Town Council under Mayor Vigale Ramroop decided that the Rose Hall Sports Club would coordinate the Town’s celebration last year; among the activities that were held were an opening ceremony and march pass, medical outreach, public exhibition, dancing competition and steel band concert, educational events namely, essays, spelling bee, feeding of the poor, launching of the Town’s magazine and the history of Rose Hall, career fair, public concert and a day of sports.

Present at the launching ceremony for the recreational park was the Minister of Social Protection, Volda Lawrence, who said, “I believe the focus on the babies— the young ones— to provide a safe space for them would have put a smile on (Hugh Desmond Hoyte’s) face.”

The Minister of Social Protection added, “I am happy that all the particulars used to make the play instruments are all locally made. I look at the thoughtfulness at how we can use the tyres when they cannot be used or they ought not to be use on vehicles and I think that is another way of using our minds of utilising what is around and within our community to make our community look better”.

In addition, Minister Lawrence said, “I call on the teachers to bring the pupils out here as much as possible for too many times we focus on keeping the children in the classroom, bring them out where they can enjoy clean air and also the instruments provided.

“Also I want to encourage parents to come off your cell phones for a little bit and bring out the babies out here some afternoons. I believe that you all should be proud of this work that was done here, not only by the club but also the fact that your private sector sought to join hands with you because they see it as a good purpose and development for the young minds of Rose Hall.”

Mahendra Persaud, Chief Executive Officer of Nand Persaud Company, and one of Guyana’s leading businessman said that it is important for parents to get their kids out on the field not only for physical fitness but also for communication and building young capacity whereby children can reach out to other children and share ideas and play together so as to get them to understand different cultures.

Persaud further said, “And that is why playgrounds like this must be fully utilised for physical fitness and for the enhancement of kid’s communication. As a company we would always want to do things and assist in things that would make people happy.”

Mayor of Rose Hall, Vigale Ramroop, said that despite many criticisms about the project they were able to successfully complete it. “When you look at the characters that make the criticism you have to judge them, where you come from, where you are and where you are going to be”.

Mayor Ramroop concluded, “This play field would be welcomed for the children at this Christmas season. Where development is, and once you can keep persons from drugs and crime, I am with you.

“We have done a lot so far and we can achieve more, but we need the unity of the people to understand that the life of people is important for us.”