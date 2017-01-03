Presentation of M&CC 2017 revenue estimates

New by-laws, upgrading laws on infrastructure on agenda

The Georgetown Mayor and City Council, (M&CC) is getting ready to present its annual estimates of revenue and expenditure to the citizenry of Georgetown by the end of January.

This is according to a statement released by the Georgetown M&CC.

The Georgetown M&CC budget for 2017, contemplates regulating reform, the introduction and implementation of new by-laws and upgrading of old laws on infrastructure, substantial improvement in environmental and public health services, capacity building to improve required competencies of staff and to upgrade council’s technological capabilities, good corporate governance and financial management, green urban development.

In addition, the Council will be working with local communities to promote the concept of Green communities which include implementation of an integrated Solid Waste Management Strategy in Georgetown.

So far, the estimates were discussed at finance committee, and full council, where senior officers presented their budgets and programme of works for their respective departments and sections, for 2017.

The budget was finalized and approved by full Council and signed by the City Treasurer Ron Mc Almont. The Finance Committee Chairman, Councillor, Oscar Clarke, will present the budget to citizens at a special session as stipulated in the Municipal and District Councils Act Chapter 28:01 section 155(2), which states that copies of the estimates approved by the Council shall be submitted to the Minister and copies shall be opened for public inspection.

At the budget presentation stakeholders including Private Sector, Government and Non-Governmental Organizations, religious, community leaders and citizens would be invited to participate in the session.