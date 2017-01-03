Two executed on New Year’s Day

– Two suspects apprehended

Poultry vendor, Desmond Singh called “David” was one of two persons who were riddled with bullets around 19:00 hrs on New Year’s Day at Humphrey’s Street, Friendship, East Bank Demerara (EBD). The incident is being described as a planned hit.

Singh, 34, of Lot A- 1 Orange Walk, Bourda, and 24-year-old Azrudeen Hussain, of Little Biaboo, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD) were shot just as they were heading to the main road to get a minibus, after leaving a gamecock gambling spot.

Investigators said that the 34-year-old man, who goes by the alias “Fix-up,” was shot 15 times about the body with high power rifles.

He died at the scene while his friend, who was shot once to the neck, died on the way to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The Guyana Police Force said that its ranks are investigating the circumstances surrounding a double murder which occurred on New Year’s Day at Friendship by two men who concealed their faces with kerchiefs and armed with rifles.

While there are no leads or motive for the killing so far, two known suspects have been arrested and are assisting the police with their investigation.

At the scene, scores of onlookers gathered on the roadway peeping at investigators as they checked the body for bullet wounds.

A rank was seen removing valuables from Singh’s pocket which included a smart phone and a small amount of cash.

The fact that nothing was taken from the victims is one of the reasons that the police have ruled out robbery as the motive.

Divisional Commander, Clifton Hicken and senior police officers, Das and Vanderhyden were at the scene communicating with the investigators.

This newspaper understands that Singh, who is a frequent visitor at the gamecock gambling spot, won a few bets on roosters earlier in the day at another location and later in the day went to the Friendship spot to continue the game.

It was at that spot that he lost the money he won earlier in the day.

A source said that after losing his money, Singh borrowed $100,000 from someone there and lost that money in bets too.

It was after losing that Singh and Hussain left to go home when they were attacked by the gunmen, who were hiding in the bushes nearby.

Police believed that the 34-year-old man was the gunmen’s target and his friend just happened to be there at the wrong time.

Whether the shooting is linked to the gambling is unclear at this time but from all indications, the gunmen were at the location waiting on their target.

A woman, who resides nearby said that she was sitting in her front yard when she heard what sounded like squibs but then noticed people running and throwing themselves on the road.

“All I hear is bam, bam and I see people running and ducking and that’s when I realized that it was gunshots,” the woman said.

She further added that after some time she went to the area and noticed a man lying there.

“His whole head bus up and was sheer blood everywhere. When the police raised him up, you see a piece of his scalp fall back,” the woman stressed.

Singh’s sister, Denise, could not be reached for a comment yesterday.