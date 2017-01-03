Many Waters Foundation continues to give back

With their aim being to connect community partners to resources needed to support people in building dignified lives, “Many Waters Foundation” (Guyana), a non-profit organization, continues to give back to society.

Residents of the Palms Geriatric Home, Brickdam, Georgetown and vagrants around the streets of Georgetown, were treated to hot pepper pot and bread as the members of the foundation – Tyrone Anthony, President; Andrew Braithwaite, Vice President; Maria Allen, Secretary; Farrah Scott, Treasurer and Michael Bumburry, Assistant Secretary-distributed breakfast on Christmas Day.

They coordinated the feeding programme in collaboration with Cleaners ‘R’ Us. The inhabitants of the Palms Geriatric Home, Brickdam, Georgetown were fed around 07:30am. It was indeed a time of merriment and togetherness.

Anthony explained that this is the second year the foundation has taken up the task of spreading the Christmas cheer to those residing at the elderly home. He recalled visiting the Palms on numerous occasions and seeing persons neglected by their families.

Anthony said that his first visit to the Palms was back in 2014.

“I have to go there (the Palms). So I know some of its residents. Some of them have no families and I thought it would be nice to spread some love to them,” he said.

According to the president, they catered for 250 persons. However, he stated that food was left over and they shared it out to persons living on the streets.

“We ended up having a lot of food leave back. So we went around Bourda Market area and on North Road and fed the vagrants.”

The foundation is also known for doing other charitable works.

For the New Year, Anthony disclosed that the Many Waters Foundation will continue to assist the less fortunate. He stated that the foundation is working on starting a feeding programme which will cater for 100 children every day.

“We are still working on having the project materialize. It should be done within the next two weeks.” This foundation was founded on September 17, 2014 and is headquartered at Lot 322 New Market Street, Georgetown (opposite the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation).

It has been contributing significantly to many households in need of assistance. Several of its members understand what it means to be at a disadvantage, and as such have a story to tell. But they have chosen to make a difference in the lives of others instead of reflecting on the past.

Members of the foundation begam by using their own funds to feed persons living on the street once per month and succeeded in creating a facility that will employ persons in different sectors.

The foundation recognizes that many families are living in extreme poverty which makes it difficult for them to provide for their children. In realizing this problem, the Many Waters Foundation is on a mission to bring about change instead of complaining.

When questioned as to how the foundation got its name, the president stated, “Water is life; it gives hope. We want to give life to persons regardless of their race or religious background. Anyone can join this foundation; we don’t discriminate.”