Latest update January 3rd, 2017 12:30 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Legendary Chutney singer, Anand Yankarran, dies

Jan 03, 2017 News 0

Legendary Chutney icon Anand Yankarran is dead, Trinidad news reported yesterday.

Died: Anand Yankaran

Likened to Sundar Popo, Yankarran died Monday morning from a suspected heart attack, Loop News reported.
He had been ailing for some time following a stroke in 2008 in New York where he had migrated.
Speaking to Loop about his passing, George Singh, founder of the Chutney Soca Monarch said Yankarran last performed in 2014 in the competition.
“Anand Yankarran was a legend, an icon. He was someone in the same league as Sundar Popo. When you speak about Sundar, you speak about Anand, they carved out what is today known as Chutney and Chutney Soca. He still has songs that are played in parties up to today, we are really going to miss him, he is a great loss for Trinidad and Tobago,” said Singh.
Yankaran is known for a string of hits, among them “Malineya”, “Humsa Bolaway”, “Laylo Laylo”, Zndabad Trinbago” “Gunguroo Bajay” “Indra Puri Say”, “Soch Samajh Abhiman”, “Ranga Dall”, “Bola Baba”, “Kya Kar Mai” and “Janay Maha”. His biggest hit, according to Singh is “Nanda Baba”.

More in this category

Sports

UDFA GT Beer Christmas football final…Adams last minute strike lifts Shattas to 1-0 title victory over Eagles

UDFA GT Beer Christmas football final…Adams last minute strike...

Jan 03, 2017

Botafago edge Winners Connection 2-0 for third place Silvers Shattas were able to claim their first major title with a last ditch shot from on top the 18-yard box which cannoned to the cross bar and...
Read More
Smith calls time on Pride 50-overs career

Smith calls time on Pride 50-overs career

Jan 03, 2017

Hinterland players can boost Guyana’s football team’s performance – Hinds

Hinterland players can boost Guyana’s football...

Jan 03, 2017

2016 cricket review (Part 2)…GBC three-day League good concept with some flaws

2016 cricket review (Part 2)…GBC three-day...

Jan 03, 2017

Guyana Boxing Association— Changing courses to retain its course

Guyana Boxing Association— Changing courses to...

Jan 03, 2017

Last year was a good one for rugby

Last year was a good one for rugby

Jan 03, 2017

Beating the Odds – Amy Grant, a Role Model to her Peers

Beating the Odds – Amy Grant, a Role Model...

Jan 03, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • PRINCIPLE OR INTEREST?

    People must be careful about the causes they support. They could be supporting causes which can turn around and bite... more

  • Outraged for black womanhood

    By Sir Ronald Sanders After a lifetime in Caribbean and international politics, I thought the time had long since passed... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch