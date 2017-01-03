Legendary Chutney singer, Anand Yankarran, dies

Legendary Chutney icon Anand Yankarran is dead, Trinidad news reported yesterday.

Likened to Sundar Popo, Yankarran died Monday morning from a suspected heart attack, Loop News reported.

He had been ailing for some time following a stroke in 2008 in New York where he had migrated.

Speaking to Loop about his passing, George Singh, founder of the Chutney Soca Monarch said Yankarran last performed in 2014 in the competition.

“Anand Yankarran was a legend, an icon. He was someone in the same league as Sundar Popo. When you speak about Sundar, you speak about Anand, they carved out what is today known as Chutney and Chutney Soca. He still has songs that are played in parties up to today, we are really going to miss him, he is a great loss for Trinidad and Tobago,” said Singh.

Yankaran is known for a string of hits, among them “Malineya”, “Humsa Bolaway”, “Laylo Laylo”, Zndabad Trinbago” “Gunguroo Bajay” “Indra Puri Say”, “Soch Samajh Abhiman”, “Ranga Dall”, “Bola Baba”, “Kya Kar Mai” and “Janay Maha”. His biggest hit, according to Singh is “Nanda Baba”.