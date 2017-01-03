GPHC gets 21 New Year’s babies

The first New Year’s Day baby, a boy named, Jagdesh, was born at 12:29hrs at the Georgetown

Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

He was born to Hemwantie Singh, 24, a first time mother, of Lot 59 Belmont, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara. Jagdesh was among the 21 babies -12 girls and nine boys – born on New Year’s Day at the hospital.

Singh was overjoyed with her bundle of joy after a painful labour.

Sitting on a bed holding her newborn, she related that she is looking forward to guiding him in the right way. The mother explained that although it was a painful experience, she would like to have another child. Singh said that she was admitted to the hospital on December 28.