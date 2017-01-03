Constables on narcotics charge further remanded

The two constables who were remanded to jail on a joint narcotics change have been further remanded to jail when they reappeared before Magistrate Mauricia Mittleholzer on Friday in the Albion Magistrate’s Court.

The Constables who were attached to the Central Police Station, New Amsterdam are charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

Bharat Shattapaul, 28, of 45 Princeton, Corriverton, Berbice and Delroy Fraser, 24, of 31-32 Belladrum Village West Coast Berbice, had pleaded not guilty when they first appeared in the Whim Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Charlene Artiga.

Their case has been rescheduled for January 16. Shattapaul is being represented by attorney at law Mursalene Bacchus while Fraser is being represented by attorney at law Kim Kyte.

Shattapaul, who has been a serving member of the Guyana Police Force Traffic Department for the past eight years, and Fraser, who only joined last March, were reportedly returning to Region Six using the force vehicle (bus) on December 19, 2016, when it is alleged that the driver, Constable Shattapaul, in the company of Fraser, received two parcels from an unidentified individual on West Coast Berbice.

It was revealed by police sources that after returning to Region Six, Shattapaul instructed Fraser to drive his (Shattapaul’s) car, bearing license plate number HC 3179, to Vryman’s Erven, New Amsterdam, where the contents were transferred from the bus to the trunk of the car.

The car was then driven back to Coburg Street, in front the Central Police Station and parked. Shortly after, acting on information, the acting Commander of B Division, Errol Watts, together with other senior ranks ventured to the Constable’s car parked on the street, and both ranks were asked to report to the location as well. The keys were requested from Shattapaul, to which he refused. Both ranks denied knowledge of where the car keys were, following which the Commander instructed that a window of the car be smashed to allow access to the door and further access to the trunk.

The trunk was eventually unlocked and two parcels wrapped in tape were discovered. Closer inspection of the contents revealed that it contained seeds, stems and leaves, confirmed to be marijuana. Both parties were present when the trunk was searched. They however denied any knowledge of the contents. It was later weighed and amounted to five kg of cannabis sativa (marijuana).

The ranks were immediately placed under close arrest and later charged.