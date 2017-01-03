Basil confusing Soulja Bai

Somebody advising Soulja Bai to do all de wrong things. In fact, dem boys believe that this person advising Soulja Bai to mek bad friends. De other day he appoint some senior counsel. This is a big thing in de legal profession because it does set one lawyer apart from another.

When de news come out dem boys notice some people who should get de ‘Silk’ ain’t get. One man seh that Nigel didn’t get it because Soulja Bai think that because de man wife is a minister de opposition would accuse him of only playing to party people.

But dem boys seh if that is de case how come he give Basil de Willie? This man is de party chairman. Is then somebody whisper that .is de same Basil de Willie who mek de recommendations. If that is de case he really bareface to pick heself. That is like de boy who got de cricket bat. He got to bat first.

De same Basil ignore some people who been in de line up before he. Then he put up a judge who been good. Now de lady ain’t got friends because Basil put dem very friends against her. De Chancellor get ignore and de CJ get bypass.

People now arguing that Basil should know better than to recommend a sitting judge. De one good thing is that de award don’t bring in more money. But it surely carrying bad name and all because of Basil de Willie.

It carry a nice gown too. All who is senior counsel does wear a special gown. Dem boys seh is a pity de title don’t carry a big gold chain like how de mayor got a gold chain.

This is de same Basil de Willie who sport Old Year’s Night. He eat chowmein and throw up fry rice because he stomach just as confusing as he.

Talk half and hope dem got another award ceremony soon.