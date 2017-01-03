80-year-old Plaisance resident who died at Berbice bus park identified

Latest update January 3rd, 2017 12:40 AM

The elderly man who collapsed and died on Saturday (Old Year’s Day) at the minibus park has been identified as 80-year-old Plaisance resident, Ulric Harold Beresford.
The man’s daughter, Simone Beresford, of Lot 780 Glasgow Housing Scheme, reported on Monday morning at the Central Police Station that she had identified the body as that of her father.
The man had reportedly travelled from his home in Plaisance and spent the day by his daughter. He was reportedly on his way back to his Plaisance home when he collapsed and died. It was reported that he suffered from diabetes.
Beresford was at the New Amsterdam Rosignol Bus Park. He had an umbrella and a bag in his possession. He reportedly walked up to one of the minibuses and rested his bag on the seat. He was about to step onto the bus when he fell backwards into the arms of the bus driver who was standing next to the passenger’s door.
The driver of the bus subsequently rested the man on the ground in an effort to revive him but he seemed to have died. Several calls to the New Amsterdam Hospital went unanswered. The police were summoned and responded promptly.
The police had checked his belongings and found medication and slip issued by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) with his name Ulric Harold Bedsford.
His body was taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital Mortuary where it is awaiting a post mortem examination.
Investigations are continuing.

